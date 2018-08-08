Log in
DUKE ENERGY CORP (DUK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/07 10:02:41 pm
80.88 USD   -0.30%
Duke Energy : 4

08/08/2018 | 06:52am CEST

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Explanation of Responses:

Remarks:

David S. Maltz, attorney-in-08/07/2018

f*a* cStigfnoartuMreeloifsRsaepHo.rtAinng dPeerrssoonn Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

POWER OF ATTORNEY

For Executing Forms ID, 3, 4, 5 and 144

Know all by these presents, that the undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints each of David S. Maltz, Nancy M. Wright, Kristin M. Oberheu, Phoebe L. Elliott and each of their respective designees, signing singly, the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact to:

  • (1) execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the undersigned's capacity as an officer and/or director of Duke Energy Corporation (the "Company"), Forms ID, 3, 4, and 5, or such other documents as the Securities and Exchange Commission may require, in accordance with Section 16(a) (collectively, "Forms ID, 3, 4 and 5") of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the rules thereunder;

  • (2) execute for and on behalf of the undersigned Form 144, or such other documents as the Securities and Exchange Commission may require, in accordance with Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933 and the rules thereunder;

  • (3) do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned which may be necessary or desirable to complete and execute any such Forms ID, 3, 4, 5 or 144, complete and execute any amendment or amendments thereto and timely file such form with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and any stock exchange or similar authority; and

  • (4) take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such terms and conditions as such attorney-in-fact may approve in such attorney-in-fact's discretion.

The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that such attorney-in-fact, or such attorney-in-fact's designee or designees, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this Power of Attorney and the rights and powers herein granted. The

undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorneys-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming, nor is the Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933, or any other rule or regulation promulgated thereunder.

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms ID, 3, 4, 5, and 144, or such other documents, with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by Duke Energy Corporation, or any affiliates thereof, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this __4th day of January, 2015.

By: /s/ Melissa Anderson Name: Melissa Anderson

Disclaimer

Duke Energy Corporation published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 04:51:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 23 918 M
EBIT 2018 5 747 M
Net income 2018 3 307 M
Debt 2018 57 768 M
Yield 2018 4,50%
P/E ratio 2018 17,54
P/E ratio 2019 16,34
EV / Sales 2018 4,79x
EV / Sales 2019 4,84x
Capitalization 56 866 M
Managers
NameTitle
Lynn J. Good Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dhiaa M. Jamil Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven K. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher B. Heck Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Michael G. Browning Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUKE ENERGY CORP-3.84%56 866
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.06%49 559
IBERDROLA1.55%48 419
DOMINION ENERGY-12.32%46 821
EXELON CORPORATION8.53%41 135
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER-3.17%35 131
