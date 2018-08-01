Log in
DUNA HOUSE HOLDING NYRT (DUNA)
Duna House : Notice regarding chanege in management

08/01/2018 | 10:08am CEST

NOTICE

regarding changes in strategic personnel

DUNA HOUSE HOLDING Public Limited Company (seat: 1016 Budapest, Gellérthegy str. 17, Hungary; company registration number: Cg. 01-10-048384; hereinafter referred to as "Company"), with reference to the detailed provisions on public notice obligation of Decree No. 24/2008. (VIII.15.) PM of the Minister of Finance publishes the following information within the form of extraordinary notice:

The Company hereby notifies its Investors that Dániel Schilling has been appointed as chief financial officer of Duna House Holding Plc from this day, replacing Zoltán Tóth who leaves the Company. The new CFO will be responsible for the financial, controlling, and accounting operations of the group and will lead the investor relations and M&A activities, as well.

Dániel Schilling has graduated at the Corvinus University of Budapest and holds CEMS MIM degree. Following his studies he managed post-merger integration at Zurich Insurance Group in Barcelona, then continued its career at Concorde Corporate Finance Ltd. (currently Concorde MB Partners) in 2009. During his years at Concorde, he managed numerous M&A and capital market transactions in Hungary and CEE, including the IPO of the Company in November 2016. The 34-year old professional joined Duna House Group in October 2017 as the head of investor relations and M&A.

Dániel Schilling holds 521 pieces of Duna House Holding Plc. common shares currently, which he purchased previously on the stock market.

Budapest, August 1, 2018.

Duna House Holding Plc.

dunahouse.com

Disclaimer

Duna House Holding Nyrt. published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 08:07:03 UTC
