Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr : Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

02/21/2018 | 01:06pm CET

RNS Number : 5430F

Dunedin Income Growth Inv Tst PLC

21 February 2018

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 20 February 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC Undiluted

Excluding Income

276.75p

Ordinary

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC Undiluted

Including Income

282.44p

Ordinary

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC with Debt at Fair Value

Excluding Income

271.35p

Ordinary

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC with Debt at Fair Value

Including Income

277.04p

Ordinary

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

ENDNAVBBGDDCXDBGIB

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust plc published this content on 21 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2018 12:05:05 UTC.

Managers
NameTitle
David James Barron Chairman
John Seton Burrell Carson Director
Catherine Claydon Independent Non-Executive Director
Elisabeth Charlotte Scott Independent Non-Executive Director
Jasper Rayner Augusto Judd Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR PLC-6.31%524
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS-0.89%985
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP-7.02%128
CM FINANCE INC-3.07%112
