DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR PLC (DIG)

DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR PLC (DIG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EUROPE - 08/02 01:02:02 pm
258.5000 GBp   -0.96%
258.5000 GBp   -0.96%
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr : Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

08/02/2018 | 01:25pm CEST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 1 August 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC Undiluted

Excluding Income

292.79p

Ordinary

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC Undiluted

Including Income

301.28p

Ordinary

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC with Debt at Fair Value

Excluding Income

287.50p

Ordinary

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC with Debt at Fair Value

Including Income

295.99p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust plc published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 11:24:08 UTC
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
David James Barron Chairman
Mary Catherine Claydon Independent Non-Executive Director
Elisabeth Charlotte Scott Independent Non-Executive Director
Jasper Rayner Augusto Judd Independent Non-Executive Director
Howard Williams Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR PLC0.96%513
CANNAE HOLDINGS INC7.63%1 290
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS3.54%1 042
DRAPER ESPRIT48.15%753
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%397
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP8.14%152
