Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr : Inv Tst PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

01/08/2018 | 06:09pm CET

DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300PPXLZPR5JTL763

PURCHASE OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES

On 8 January 2018, the Company purchased in the market 24,000 ordinary shares at a price of 264.625 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital will comprise:

149,830,452 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)

3,847,483 Ordinary shares held in treasury

153,677,935 Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

The total number of Ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 149,830,452 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust plc published this content on 08 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2018 17:09:06 UTC.

