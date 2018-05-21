Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr : Inv Tst PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300PPXLZPR5JTL763

PURCHASE OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES

On 21 May 2018, the Company purchased in the market 20,054 ordinary shares at a price of 262.1024 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital will comprise:

149,340,217 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)

4,337,718 Ordinary shares held in treasury

153,677,935 Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

The total number of Ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 149,340,217 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.