Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr PLC    DIG   GB0003406096

Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 05/21 04:25:11 pm
262.5 GBp   +0.77%
06:05pDUNEDIN INCOME : Inv Tst PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
01:00pDUNEDIN INCOME : Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
05/18DUNEDIN INCOME : Inv Tst PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr : Inv Tst PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 06:05pm CEST

DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300PPXLZPR5JTL763

PURCHASE OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES

On 21 May 2018, the Company purchased in the market 20,054 ordinary shares at a price of 262.1024 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital will comprise:

149,340,217 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)

4,337,718 Ordinary shares held in treasury

153,677,935 Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

The total number of Ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 149,340,217 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Disclaimer

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust plc published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 16:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVE
06:05pDUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR : Inv Tst PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
01:00pDUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR : Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
05/18DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR : Inv Tst PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
05/18DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR : Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
05/16DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR : Inv Tst PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
05/16DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR : Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
05/15DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR : Inv Tst PLC - Portfolio Disclosures
PU
05/14DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR : Inv Tst PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
05/14DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR : Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
05/11DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR : Inv Tst PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
More news
Chart DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVE
Duration : Period :
Dunedin Income Growth Inve Technical Analysis Chart | DIG | GB0003406096 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
David James Barron Chairman
John Seton Burrell Carson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Mary Catherine Claydon Independent Non-Executive Director
Elisabeth Charlotte Scott Independent Non-Executive Director
Jasper Rayner Augusto Judd Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR PLC-0.57%525
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS-9.14%922
DRAPER ESPRIT13.15%426
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%400
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP-2.50%139
CM FINANCE INC5.52%119
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.