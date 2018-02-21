Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Dunedin Smaller Companies Investment    DNDL   GB00B1GCL258

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Dunedin Smaller Investment : Cos Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2018 | 01:06pm CET

RNS Number : 5429F

Dunedin Smaller Cos Inv Tst PLC

21 February 2018

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 20 February 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Dunedin Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC Undiluted

Excluding Income

304.42p

Ordinary

Dunedin Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC Undiluted

Including Income

305.33p

Ordinary

Dunedin Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC with Debt at Fair Value

Excluding Income

304.21p

Ordinary

Dunedin Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC with Debt at Fair Value

Including Income

305.12p

Ordinary

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

ENDNAVPGUBWPUPRGGG

Dunedin Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc published this content on 21 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2018 12:05:05 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DUNEDIN SMALLER COMPANIES
01:06pDUNEDIN SMALLER INVESTMENT : Cos Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/19DUNEDIN SMALLER INVESTMENT : Cos Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/16DUNEDIN SMALLER INVESTMENT : Cos Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/14DUNEDIN SMALLER INVESTMENT : Cos Inv Tst PLC - Portfolio Disclosures
PU
02/14DUNEDIN SMALLER INVESTMENT : Cos Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/12DUNEDIN SMALLER INVESTMENT : Cos Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/09DUNEDIN SMALLER INVESTMENT : Cos Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/08DUNEDIN SMALLER INVESTMENT : Cos Inv Tst PLC - Directorate Change
PU
02/08DUNEDIN SMALLER INVESTMENT : Cos Inv Tst PLC - AGM Statement
PU
02/07DUNEDIN SMALLER INVESTMENT : Cos Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Chart DUNEDIN SMALLER COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Dunedin Smaller Companies Technical Analysis Chart | DNDL | GB00B1GCL258 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DUNEDIN SMALLER COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy James Kentish Barnes Chairman
Norman Murray Yarrow Non-Executive Director
Alexa Hamilton Henderson Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Michael David Thomson Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Edward Beal Senior Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUNEDIN SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT-4.36%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS-0.89%985
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP-7.02%128
CM FINANCE INC-3.07%112
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.