Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Dunedin Smaller Companies Investment    DNDL   GB00B1GCL258

DUNEDIN SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT (DNDL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EUROPE - 08/02 12:59:00 pm
296.5000 GBp   -0.50%
01:25pDUNEDIN SMALLER : Cos Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/30DUNEDIN SMALLER : Cos Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/27DUNEDIN SMALLER : Cos Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Dunedin Smaller Investment : Cos Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 01:25pm CEST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 1 August 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Dunedin Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC Undiluted

Excluding Income

329.05p

Ordinary

Dunedin Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC Undiluted

Including Income

332.42p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Dunedin Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 11:24:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DUNEDIN SMALLER COMPANIES
01:25pDUNEDIN SMALLER INVESTMENT : Cos Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/30DUNEDIN SMALLER INVESTMENT : Cos Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/27DUNEDIN SMALLER INVESTMENT : Cos Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/25DUNEDIN SMALLER INVESTMENT : Cos Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/23DUNEDIN SMALLER INVESTMENT : Cos Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/20DUNEDIN SMALLER INVESTMENT : Cos Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/18DUNEDIN SMALLER INVESTMENT : Cos Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/16DUNEDIN SMALLER INVESTMENT : Cos Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/13DUNEDIN SMALLER INVESTMENT : Cos Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/11DUNEDIN SMALLER INVESTMENT : Cos Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Chart DUNEDIN SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT
Duration : Period :
Dunedin Smaller Companies Investment Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUNEDIN SMALLER COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy James Kentish Barnes Chairman
Norman Murray Yarrow Non-Executive Director
Alexa Hamilton Henderson Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Michael David Thomson Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Edward Beal Senior Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUNEDIN SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT8.36%0
CANNAE HOLDINGS INC7.63%1 290
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS3.54%1 042
DRAPER ESPRIT48.15%753
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%397
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP8.14%152
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.