Dunkin Brands : ' Brands Announces Deal to Extend Relationship with CardFree to Accelerate Digital Technology

CANTON, Mass., July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN), the parent company of Dunkin' Donuts (DD) and Baskin-Robbins (BR), today announced a multi-year deal with CardFree, Inc., a leading mobile wallet provider to large merchants, to secure a perpetual license to the software used to build and operate the mobile ordering and payment platform for Dunkin' Donuts U.S. With this deal, Dunkin' Brands assumes greater control over the operation of the technology enabling its mobile payments and On-the-Go Mobile Ordering through the Dunkin' Mobile® App. The broad rights received by Dunkin' Brands will also support the development of the Company's future digital initiatives, including catering, delivery and curbside pick-up.

Dunkin' Brands has worked with CardFree's leadership for several years beginning with the deployment of the Dunkin' Mobile App in 2012. The payment and gifting app was designed and optimized specifically for Dunkin' Donuts' on-the-go customer. As of the second quarter of 2018, with more than 18 million app downloads and nearly 9 million members in the DD Perks® Rewards Program, the Dunkin' Mobile App is one of the most successful and highest-rated merchant applications in the quick service industry.

"Enabling guests to order and pay remotely is the leading global consumer trend occurring in the retail industry today," said Jack Clare, Chief Information and Strategy Officer, Dunkin' Brands. "Extending our successful relationship with CardFree and receiving a perpetual license to the code that supports our digital initiatives, including our gift card and DD Perks Loyalty programs, mobile ordering, delivery, and catering, will ensure that we have the best technology backbone in place and will allow us to accelerate our digital efforts."

Dunkin' Donuts has invested in new technologies and digital innovations in recent years to offer guests greater speed and convenience for ordering their favorite menu items with CardFree's technology allowing easy access to other platforms and partners. With On-the-Go Mobile Ordering, introduced in 2016, members of the DD Perks® Rewards Program can order ahead and speed pass the line in-store. DD Perks members can place a mobile order up to 24 hours in advance, select their desired location, and then simply confirm via the Dunkin' Donuts Mobile App when they are ready to pick up their order inside the restaurant, or at the drive-thru. Dunkin' Donuts has also partnered with other companies to integrate its On-the-Go Mobile Ordering platform through Waze's "Order Ahead" feature, the Google Assistant app and with General Motors Co. through Marketplace for eligible U.S. Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles. Dunkin' Donuts continues to explore additional opportunities with other voice-activated assistants.

Dunkin' Donuts continues to build its role in mobile payments by enabling customers to pay via integrations with Masterpass by Mastercard, Visa Pay, Apple Pay, Android Pay and Samsung Pay. These digital payment options allow guests to quickly and easily purchase and reload virtual Dunkin' Donuts cards on DunkinDonuts.com and the Dunkin' Mobile App.

The DD Perks® Rewards Program was launched in January 2014 as a fast and convenient way to reward guests nationwide with points toward free Dunkin' Donuts beverages for every visit they make. Guests earn five points for every dollar they spend on qualifying purchases at Dunkin' Donuts when they pay using an enrolled DD Card. Once a member accrues 200 points, he or she receives a coupon for a free beverage of their choice, redeemable at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants. DD Perks members also receive a coupon for a free beverage of any size upon enrollment and on their birthday. The DD Perks Rewards Program remains one of the fastest growing loyalty programs in the quick service restaurant industry.

About Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

With more than 20,600 points of distribution in more than 60 countries worldwide, Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) is one of the world's leading franchisors of quick service restaurants (QSR) serving hot and cold coffee and baked goods, as well as hard-serve ice cream. At the end of the second quarter 2018, Dunkin' Brands' 100 percent franchised business model included more than 12,600 Dunkin' Donuts restaurants and more than 8,000 Baskin-Robbins restaurants. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. is headquartered in Canton, Mass.

About CardFree

From the team that deployed the three largest mobile wallet initiatives in the U.S., CardFree offers merchants a one-stop solution to mobilize and enhance the customer experience for maximum ROI. Our award-winning platform provides end-to end capabilities to engage customers via merchant-branded interfaces such as mGifts, messaging, offers, loyalty, payments, order ahead and social media integration. CardFree is headquartered in San Francisco and has been recognized as a "Fierce 15" company by Fierce Wireless, as having the Best Mobile Merchant Platform by Frost & Sullivan and as Best Mobile Start-up by the MEA Awards. For more information please visit www.cardfree.com or contact [email protected].

