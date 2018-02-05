Duratex : 02/05/2018 Material Fact - Sale of Land and Forests

CNPJ 97.837.181/0001-47 A Publicly Listed Company

MATERIAL FACT

SALE OF LAND AND FORESTS

DURATEX S.A. ("DURATEX" or "Company") hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that it has celebrated with SUZANO PAPEL E CELULOSE the Sale and Purchase of Forestry Assets Agreement, Sale and Purchase of Rural Area Land Agreement, Purchase Option with Suspensive Conditions ("Transaction") on February 5th, 2018, involving the sale of land and forests through Duratex or its subsidiaries.

Duratex has accumulated relevant property in land and plantations throughout 67 years of technological development within forest activities. The evolution of forest management has allowed the Company to obtain significant increases in the productivity of its plantations, which are aligned with the best benchmarks in the world. The Company therefore holds a volume of land and forests that exceeds the current and projected needs of its wood panel factories.

In line with the permanent search for better return on its assets, Duratex has opted for the sale of such exceeding assets. The transaction is structured in two parts:

(i) Acquisition of 9,500 (nine thousand and five hundred) hectares of land and the existing forestry assets, in the amount of BRL 308.1 million. This section of the deal should result in extraordinary net profit of around BRL 140 million when the transaction is completed.

(ii) Exclusive option for Suzano to purchase an additional lot of 20,000 (twenty thousand) hectares of land and existing forests, at a pre-established price, in the total amount of BRL 749.4 million, to be exercised until 07/02/2018. If this option is exercised, Duratex should recognize an extraordinary net profit of around BRL 360 million when the transaction is completed.

The consummation of this transaction is conditioned to certain conditions which are usual for this type of deal, including the approval of the Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica - CADE.

The amount received from this transaction will be directed towards the significant reduction of net debt, thus reducing financial costs and positioning the company at a strategic level of competitiveness.

Once this transaction is completed, Duratex will still hold sufficient forests and land to supply all of its production units, thus bearing no impact on the costs of its operations.

Duratex renews its commitment to shareholders to prioritize returns and to prepare the Company for future challenges. The result of this commitment is the diligent management of its assets and, when necessary, the demobilization of those which exceeds its needs.

São Paulo (SP), February 5th, 2018.

DURATEX S.A.

Carlos Henrique Pinto Haddad

Investor Relations Officer