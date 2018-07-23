Duratex : 07/23/2018 Market Notice - Investment to Increase the Production Capacity in the Ceramic Tiles Unit

CNPJ 97.837.181/0001-47 A Publicly Listed Company

MARKET NOTICE

INVESTMENT TO INCREASE THE PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN THE

CERAMIC TILES UNIT

DURATEX S.A. ("Duratex") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Board of Directors has approved the investment plan to increase the productivity and the production capacity of its Ceramic Tiles Division, which operates with the brand Ceusa.

As a part of Duratex's long term strategy, this investment will increase the market share of Duratex in building materials and decorating goods. The investment is fully aligned with the value proposition of delivering solutions for better living.

It will be invested R$ 94 million between 2018 and 2019 for the modernization of the existing lines and to build a new manufacturing line, which will increase the annual production capacity to 11 million square meters, representing an increase of 83%. The new processes and equipment will support the production of a higher added value mix of products that shall increase the manufacturing productivity and the margins.

Therefore, Duratex reinforces its commitment to maximize the value generation for its shareholders and stakeholders by offering a complete portfolio of solutions focused on innovation and high quality.

São Paulo (SP), July 23rd, 2018.

DURATEX S.A.

Carlos Henrique Pinto Haddad

Investor Relations Officer