Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Duratex    DTEX3   BRDTEXACNOR3

DURATEX (DTEX3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Duratex : 07/23/2018 Market Notice - Investment to Increase the Production Capacity in the Ceramic Tiles Unit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 11:53pm CEST

CNPJ 97.837.181/0001-47 A Publicly Listed Company

MARKET NOTICE

INVESTMENT TO INCREASE THE PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN THE

CERAMIC TILES UNIT

DURATEX S.A. ("Duratex") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Board of Directors has approved the investment plan to increase the productivity and the production capacity of its Ceramic Tiles Division, which operates with the brand Ceusa.

As a part of Duratex's long term strategy, this investment will increase the market share of Duratex in building materials and decorating goods. The investment is fully aligned with the value proposition of delivering solutions for better living.

It will be invested R$ 94 million between 2018 and 2019 for the modernization of the existing lines and to build a new manufacturing line, which will increase the annual production capacity to 11 million square meters, representing an increase of 83%. The new processes and equipment will support the production of a higher added value mix of products that shall increase the manufacturing productivity and the margins.

Therefore, Duratex reinforces its commitment to maximize the value generation for its shareholders and stakeholders by offering a complete portfolio of solutions focused on innovation and high quality.

São Paulo (SP), July 23rd, 2018.

DURATEX S.A.

Carlos Henrique Pinto Haddad

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Duratex SA published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 21:52:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DURATEX
07/23DURATEX : 07/23/2018 Market Notice - Investment to Increase the Production Capac..
PU
07/02DURATEX : 07/02/2018 Material Fact - Sale of Land and Forest
PU
06/22DURATEX : 06/21/2018 Market Notice - Conference Call Regarding the Announcement ..
PU
06/22DURATEX : 06/21/2018 Material Fact - Duratex and Lenzing Announce Joint Venture ..
PU
05/30DURATEX : 05/30/2018 Announcment on Transactions Between Related Parties
PU
03/22GLOBAL HIGH DENSITY FIBERBOARD (HDF) : 99strategy.biz added a depth and professi..
AQ
02/05DURATEX : 02/05/2018 Notice To Shareholders - Payment of Interest on Capital
PU
02/05DURATEX : 02/05/2018 Material Fact - Sale of Land and Forests
PU
01/31DURATEX : 01/31/2018 Material Fact - Sale of Installation and Equipment Dedicate..
PU
2017DURATEX : Annual Report
CO
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 4 515 M
EBIT 2018 645 M
Net income 2018 407 M
Debt 2018 1 772 M
Yield 2018 1,70%
P/E ratio 2018 17,03
P/E ratio 2019 15,28
EV / Sales 2018 1,93x
EV / Sales 2019 1,72x
Capitalization 6 952 M
Chart DURATEX
Duration : Period :
Duratex Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DURATEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 11,5  BRL
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antonio Joaquim de Oliveira CEO & Director-Investor Relations
Salo Davi Seibel Co-Chairman
Alfredo Egydio Setubal Co-Chairman
Carlos Henrique Pinto Haddad CFO & Director-Investor Relations
Marcelo Koji Tahara Director-Information Technology & Digital Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DURATEX9.24%1 744
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC10.96%8 653
FORBO HOLDING AG-4.92%2 575
TARKETT-36.54%1 674
RAS AL KHAIMAH CERAMICS PSC-12.96%579
TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC-8.33%488
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.