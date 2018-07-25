Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA    DWS   DE000DWS1007

DWS GROUP & GMBH CO KGAA (DWS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA: Q2 2018 delivered stable performance in profit, margin, CIR and AuM - despite challenging flow environment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 07:05am CEST

DGAP-News: DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarter Results
DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA: Q2 2018 delivered stable performance in profit, margin, CIR and AuM - despite challenging flow environment

25.07.2018 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DWS delivers stable Q2 2018 performance in profit, margin, CIR and AuM - despite challenging flow environment
  • Total adjusted revenues of EUR 576m, up 3 percent q-o-q
  • Adjusted profit before tax of EUR 149m in Q2 2018, up 7 percent q-o-q
  • AuM increased by EUR 22bn, q-o-q, to EUR 687bn
  • Net flows of EUR (4.9)bn; management fee margin at 30.7bps, in line with medium-term target
  • Adjusted cost income ratio (CIR) at 74.1 percent, improved by 90 bps q-o-q
  • Cost efficiency program underway; on track to deliver 2018 gross savings target
  • Continued investments into growth initiatives in key areas, e.g. digitalization and responsible investing
Nicolas Moreau, CEO:

"During the second quarter, we made good progress towards delivering on our medium term targets and in developing our sustainable, global and leading asset management business. While the net outflows were disappointing, we made a lot of good progress, adding new partnerships in sustainable investing and the digital space, making strategic hires to complement our distribution network and improving our operational efficiency."

Claire Peel, CFO:

"In a challenging quarter for the asset management industry we delivered stable revenues, profit, management fee margin and cost-income-ratio. We continued to optimise our cost base during the quarter, putting us on track to achieve 20 to 30 percent of our medium-term gross savings target this year. Given the volatility of markets and investor sentiment, however, it is unlikely we will achieve the annual net flow target for FY 2018, although we remain committed to our medium-term flow target."


Consolidated Financials
 
Following the public listing as a stand-alone company, the transition of legal entities into DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA is continuing. Most significantly in the second quarter, we successfully completed the anticipated transfer of our US entities as well as the integration of Sal. Oppenheim's asset management business, allowing us to operate as a global group with associated financial results. Subsequently, we are moving to a consolidated view in our financial reporting in Q2 2018.
 
To ensure quarter-on-quarter comparability, we are also reporting pro forma consolidated financials for Q1 2018. These pro forma consolidated figures will vary slightly from the combined financials disclosed in April.
 
 
Business Development
 
The second quarter of 2018 was marked by continued volatility in the capital markets, including some market corrections, global trade tensions and some heightened uncertainty within the European Union. Nevertheless, DWS was able to deliver stable performance in a number of key metrics, with slight increases in revenues and profit before tax, an uptick in Assets under Management, an improved cost-income ratio, and a management fee margin that continues to be above our medium-term target, though slightly down versus the prior quarter. Q2 2018 also saw the implementation of cost efficiency measures and continued investments into key growth initiatives, including digitalization, sustainable investing and distribution.
 
Total adjusted revenues in Q2 2018 were EUR 576 million, 3 percent higher than in Q1 2018 (EUR 559 million) driven mainly by stronger performance fees. Adjusted profit before tax was EUR 149 million, up 7 percent quarter-on-quarter (EUR 140 million).
 
Assets under Management (AuM) increased by a total of EUR 22 billion compared to the last quarter, adding up to EUR 687 billion in Q2 2018, attributable to positive market conditions, EUR 6 billion, as well as currency effects, EUR 13 billion. Consolidation adjustments, primarily from the integration of Sal. Oppenheim's asset management business, added EUR 8 billion.
 
The management fee margin of 30.7 basis points in Q2 2018 remained in line with our medium-term target of >=30 basis points, though it was 0.3 basis points lower than in the previous quarter.
 
Market volatility, rooted in trade tensions and heightened uncertainty within the European Union, as well as the continued - while smaller - impact of the US tax reform led to net outflows in Q2 2018 of EUR (4.9) billion. While the Multi Asset and Strategic Quant segments within our Active Asset Management as well as Alternatives rebounded into positive net flows, Fixed Income saw outflows, mainly driven by a small number of institutional mandates. Active Equity faced some challenges from ongoing redemptions from retail funds, primarily in the DWS Top Dividende fund, which has shown signs of improvement in its recent performance. Our biggest Multi Asset fund, Concept Kaldemorgen, was able to stabilize its flows over the last month on the back of solid recent performance.
 
Our Passive Asset Management business continued to perform well in this environment, continuing the strong performance of the first quarter: During Q2 2018, DWS ranked second in ETP (exchange-traded funds and commodities) net inflows in the European market with a 18.5 percent flow market share (source: ETFGI). Our Passive Asset Management business in the Americas region also moved into positive territory during the second quarter, marking a reversal from outflows in Q1 2018.
 
 
Costs
 
The adjusted Cost-Income Ratio (CIR) improved to 74.1 percent in the second quarter, 90 basis points lower than in Q1 2018. We are on track to meet our gross savings guidance for FY 2018 of 20 to 30 percent of the medium-term target.
 
With a medium-term gross savings target of EUR 125 to 150 million compared to FY 2017, DWS started implementing its previously announced cost efficiency program through its newly created Chief Transformation Office in the first quarter. Successes in the second quarter included the announcement of the planned outsourcing of fund administration units to BNP Paribas and the closer integration of the DWS Investment Group leading to platform synergies. Additionally, we started a deep review of services provided by vendors and have deployed automation in Operations, specifically in cash reconciliation and cash reinvestment, which is now being extended to other areas of the organization.
 
 
Growth Initiatives
 
DWS has also made further investments towards its growth initiatives:
 
Within our Alternative Asset Management business, we launched an innovative sustainability fund in partnership with Apple, Inc., displaying DWS's commitment to responsible investing and the ESG space. The closed-end fund will invest in solar and wind-based renewable energy projects in mainland China designed to deliver clean energy to the Chinese power grid, mitigating the environmental impact of Apple's global manufacturing supply chain. We also expect further funds in the Alternatives business segment to launch in the second half of the year.

 
Additionally, we added two more partners to our digital investment platform, WISE. And as the first asset manager in Europe, DWS introduced its robo platform to the unit-linked insurance market. Volkswohl Bund, one of the leading insurance brokers in Germany, will utilize WISE in its life insurance product distribution, offering fund-backed life insurance policies that draw on the product excellence and expertise of DWS.
 
Furthermore, during Q2 2018, DWS hired several senior client coverage managers to strengthen its distribution capabilities, especially with institutional clients, in key markets throughout Europe.
 
 
Outlook
 
During the second quarter, we made a lot of progress around the set-up and implementation of a standalone compensation framework, which is a significant milestone for DWS as it will support our medium-term strategic, financial and cultural objectives, and help us offer the right incentives to our staff, in line with asset management market practice. The overall compensation framework for DWS will be in place before the 2018 variable compensation round. During the third quarter, we will also announce the IPO-related equity-linked awards. Additionally, we are near completion of all required approvals for the compensation-related KPIs for the DWS Executive Board, which will be tied mainly to DWS Group's overall performance and individual performance measures.
 
 
DWS Group's financial outlook is based on our belief that the global asset management industry will continue to grow in terms of assets under management over the near term. Developing economies are growing and increasing in wealth, offering new opportunities for managers as local investors expand their investment horizons globally. In developed markets, low interest rates are causing a shift from unmanaged assets, such as cash and deposit accounts, into managed portfolios. New digital technology, such as robo-advisory, is enhancing distribution capabilities giving investors online access, while the wider adoption of artificial intelligence is expanding product choice and enhancing performance. Asset managers are playing a progressively larger role in providing capital to the economy, taking advantage of bank retrenchment due to regulatory and capital constraints and diminished ability of national governments to fund infrastructure investment. However, pressure on fees and costs will persist for the industry, in an environment of heightened competition and growing regulatory and compliance requirements.
 
In the face of these challenges, we are focusing our growth initiatives on products and services where we can differentiate as well as executing on cost saving initiatives from which we expect to see results in the quarters to come. DWS Group is currently on track to achieve 20 to 30 percent of its gross savings target by the end of 2018, which will result in essentially flat year-on-year adjusted costs.
 
We continue to expect revenues to be lower for FY 2018 than FY 2017, largely attributable to lower performance and transaction fees reflecting the periodic nature of fund performance fees recognition and significantly lower other revenues driven by non-recurrence of the insurance recovery. Management fees are expected to be slightly lower compared to 2017 due to net outflows, market performance and margin compression.
 
With regard to asset flows, given factors including the volatility of markets and investor sentiment, and US tax reform dynamics, we believe the ability for DWS Group to compensate for the outflows of the first half of 2018 will not be possible, and it will therefore be unlikely that we achieve the annual net flow target for this year. We remain committed to our 3 to 5 percent net flow target in the medium-term.


Contact details for further information
 
Media Relations                                                      Investor Relations
 
Adib Sisani                                                                Oliver Flade
+49 69 910 61960                                                     +49 69 910 63072
[email protected]                                               [email protected]
 
Nick Bone                                                                 Jana Zubatenko
+44 207 547 2603                                                     +49 69 910 33834
[email protected]                                                [email protected]



Contact:
Adib Sisani
Global Head of Media Relations

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA
Mainzer Landstr. 11-17
60329 Frankfurt
Germany

+49 69 910 61960
[email protected]

25.07.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA
Mainzer Landstaße 11-17
60329 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 910 14700
Fax: +49 (0) 69 910 32223
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.dws.com
ISIN: DE000DWS1007
WKN: DWS100
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

707631  25.07.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=707631&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DWS GROUP & GMBH CO KGAA
07:05aDWS GROUP GMBH & CO. KGAA : Q2 2018 delivered stable performance in profit, marg..
EQ
06/12DWS GROUP GMBH & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of finan..
EQ
05/28CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 28.03.2 : 00 CET/CEST - DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA: ..
EQ
05/10European flotations falter as investors hold line on price
RE
05/10European flotations falter as investors hold line on price
RE
05/04Springer Nature's IPO books oversubscribed - bookrunner
RE
04/23CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (EUROPE) LI : Post-stabilisation Period Announcement DW..
EQ
04/13CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (EUROPE) LI : Mid Stab Notice - DWS Group GmbH & Co KGa..
EQ
04/11Varo Energy scrapped IPO as U.S.-China trade dispute hit markets - CEO
RE
04/11Airbus Investor Calls for Answers About Alleged Wrongdoing at Plane Maker
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 343 M
EBIT 2018 591 M
Net income 2018 457 M
Debt 2018 127 M
Yield 2018 5,64%
P/E ratio 2018 12,14
P/E ratio 2019 10,45
EV / Sales 2018 2,39x
EV / Sales 2019 2,29x
Capitalization 5 481 M
Chart DWS GROUP & GMBH CO KGAA
Duration : Period :
DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DWS GROUP & GMBH CO KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 32,5 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicolas Moreau Chief Executive Officer
Margret Suckale Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DWS GROUP & GMBH CO KGAA0.00%6 403
BLACKROCK-1.01%80 530
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-1.13%53 020
STATE STREET CORPORATION-10.85%31 378
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION11.02%24 238
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-15.61%20 178
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.