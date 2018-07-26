Log in
DX (Group) PLC

DX (GROUP) PLC (DX.)
    
 


DX : John Menzies bows to investor pressure with sale of media unit, shares rise

07/26/2018 | 10:39am CEST

(Reuters) - John Menzies Plc is selling its newspaper distribution business to private equity firm Endless LLP, buckling to long-time pressure from top investors, as it focuses on its aviation business.

John Menzies' shares rose as much 11.5 percent to 668 pence in early trading after the company announced the 74.5 million pounds sale to funds managed by Endless.

The deal comes nearly a year after a the collapse of a proposed merger between British mail delivery company DX Group and John Menzies, with the two sides unable to agree terms.

Top shareholders Kabouter Management LLC, Shareholder Value Management and Laskestreet have called for a split up of the company's two businesses since 2015.

The sale will allow John Menzies to focus on its aviation business, which provides cargo and passenger ground handling services at airports across the world and is benefiting from a boom in air travel.

The media business, which distributes over 7 million newspapers and magazines every day, accounted for about a third of the company's total underlying profit in 2017.

SVM, John Menzies' second-largest shareholder, said on Thursday it "applauds the company's resolve in achieving a result that is in the best interest of its shareholders".

Lakestreet Capital Partners AG CEO Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff added that John Menzies board had realised an adequate price for Menzies Distribution.

John Menzies will retain a 10 percent equity stake in the newspaper distribution division, which will also partly fund its benefit pension scheme.

The company said Forsyth Black, currently president and managing director of Menzies Aviation, will be appointed as its chief executive officer.

Menzies Aviation continues to trade positively and is on track to deliver full-year expectations, the company said.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DX (GROUP) PLC -2.20% 9.33 Delayed Quote.9.66%
JOHN MENZIES PLC 10.35% 661 Delayed Quote.-11.98%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 298 M
EBIT 2018 -11,2 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,19x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,18x
Capitalization 56,4 M
Chart DX (GROUP) PLC
Duration : Period :
DX (Group) PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DX (GROUP) PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Lloyd John Charles Dunn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald Charles Series Chairman
Martin Illidge Director-Operations
Gary Oliver Director-Operations
David Kevin Mulligan Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DX (GROUP) PLC9.66%74
S.F. HOLDING CO LTD--.--%29 281
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC (ADR)32.68%15 385
POSTE ITALIANE22.87%11 856
YTO EXPRESS GROUP CO LTD-19.52%5 594
OESTERREICHISCHE POST AG2.88%3 163
