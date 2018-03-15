DXI Reports Q4 and Fiscal 2017 Results

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2018) - DXI Energy Inc. (TSX: DXI) (OTCQB: DXIEF) ("DXI" or the "Company"), an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company operating in Colorado's Piceance Basin and the Peace River Arch region in British Columbia, today announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017.
2017 Key Financial and Operating Highlights are:
Reduced financing expenses by 34% to $1,039,000 from $1,579,000 for the comparative year ended December 31, 2016 as a result of refinancing the Company's loans from related parties;
Raised gross proceeds of $3,857,000 in equity, of which $2,471,000 is cash, under challenging market conditions, allowing the Company to support the ongoing development of its Drake/Woodrush properties. Of the non-cash portion of equity, $1,078,000 represented the exchange of related party debt for the Company's shares while $308,000 represented the exchange of other debt amounts held by arm's length parties for the Company's shares; and
Executed a "Funding and Participation Agreement" on December 22, 2017 with a private U.S. based investment firm to underwrite approximately 67% of the capital costs of the initial well and 50% of the capital costs of subsequent wells, if any, at the Company's Woodrush oil exploration program scheduled to commence in the 1st quarter of 2018. The private investment firm will earn a 15% gross overriding royalty on a well-by-well basis.
CORPORATE SUMMARY — THREE AND TWELVEMONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017
OPERATIONS
Three months ended December 31,
Twelve months ended December 31,
2017
2016
Change
2017
2016
Change
Production
Oil and natural gas liquids (bbls/d)
89
106
-16%
82
209
-61%
Natural gas (mcf/d) (2)
832
1,327
-37%
1,145
1,666
-31%
Combined (BOE/d)
228
327
-30%
273
487
-44%
Realized sales prices
Oil and natural gas liquids ($/bbl)
54.72
57.53
-5%
56.21
43.25
30%
Natural gas ($/mcf)
1.82
3.28
-45%
2.71
2.47
10%
Operating expenses
Oil operations ($/bbl)
25.66
21.63
19%
23.12
18.31
26%
Natural gas operations ($/mcf)
5.07
3.21
58%
3.33
2.59
29%
Operating netback
Oil operations ($/bbl) (1)
21.49
27.44
-22%
25.37
17.45
45%
Natural gas operations ($/BOE) (2)
-21.02
-1.77
1088%
-5.25
-2.32
127%
General and administrative expenses ($/BOE)
24.07
10.01
140%
16.78
8.84
90%
Notes:
(1)
Increase for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 was due to an increase in realized oil prices. This was partially offset by the reduction in oil production at Woodrush.
(2)
Increase for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 was due to a reduction in natural gas production resulting from the deliberate shut-in of certain Woodrush production in response to historical low Station 2 gas prices. This was partially offset by the increase in realized natural gas prices.
FINANCIAL (CA$ thousands, except per share)
Three months ended December 31,
Twelve months ended December 31,
2017
2016
Change
2017
2016
Change
Revenue
589
954
-38%
2,816
4,808
-41%
Royalties
81
127
-36%
336
735
-54%
Cash flow (1)
-711
-207
243%
-1,777
-1,017
75%
Cash flow per share (basic)
-0.01
-0.00
68%
-0.03
-0.02
19%
Cash flow per share (diluted)
-0.01
-0.00
68%
-0.03
-0.02
19%
Net loss
1,286
2,366
-46%
5,209
5,486
-5%
Basic loss ($/share)
0.01
0.05
-73%
0.08
0.13
-35%
Diluted loss ($/share)
0.01
0.05
-73%
0.08
0.13
-35%
Capital expenditures, net of dispositions
274
53
417%
456
530
-14%
Weighted average shares outstanding (thousands)
Basic
91,567
44,808
104%
61,682
42,095
47%
Diluted
91,567
44,808
104%
61,682
42,095
47%
Debt, net of working capital
8,167
11,075
-26%
Note 1:"Cash flow" is a non-IFRS measure calculated by adding back settlement of decommissioning liabilities and change in operating working capital to cash flows from (used in) operating activities. See "Non-IFRS Measure" below for details.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION — NON-IFRS MEASURE
Three months ended December 31,
Twelve months ended December 31,
(CA$ thousands)
2017
2016
2017
2016
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities
(776)
(1,005)
(1,558)
(350)
Change in operating working capital
65
798
(219)
(667)
Cash flow
(711)
(207)
(1,777)
(1,017)
RESERVES
Independent Reserves Evaluation
DXI's reserves were evaluated by independent evaluators as at December 31, 2017 in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 — Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"). GLJ Petroleum Consultants ("GLJ") were retained by the Company to evaluate it Canadian properties and Gustavson Associates ("Gustavson") were retained by the Company to evaluate its US properties. The reserves evaluation was based on forecast pricing as outlined in the notes to the table below entitled "Forecast Prices in 2017 Reserves Report". Additional reserves disclosures are included in the Company's AIF for the year ended December 31, 2017.
Summary of Reserves as at December 31, 2017(1)
Oil
% of Proved
Oil
Natural Gas
NGL
Equivalent
Plus Probable
(MBBL)
(MMCF)
(MBOE)
(MBOE)
Reserves
Proved
Developed Producing
73
1,454
59
376
3%
Developed Non-Producing
-
416
13
83
1%
Undeveloped
-
37,505
1,749
7,998
60%
Total Proved
73
39,375
1,821
8,457
64%
Total Probable
50
22,424
1,029
4,816
36%
Total Proved and Probable
123
61,799
2,850
13,273
100%
Note 1: Reserves means DXI's working interest reserves before deduction of royalties and without including any royalty interests.
Summary of Net Present Values, Before Tax
Discounted at
(CA$ thousands)
0%
5%
10%
15%
20%
Proved
Developed Producing
3,967
2,764
2,244
1,940
1,732
Developed Non-Producing
780
409
272
205
164
Undeveloped
93,123
36,526
15,009
4,326
(1,974)
Total Proved
97,870
39,699
17,525
6,471
(78)
Total Probable
63,368
24,740
11,098
4,879
1,574
Total Proved and Probable
161,238
64,439
28,623
11,350
1,496
Future Development Costs
(CA$ thousands)
Proved Reserves
Proved plus Probable Reserves
2018
28,415
28,415
2019
19,994
19,994
2020
3,671
20,393
2021
-
14,977
Total Undiscounted
52,080
83,779
Forecast Prices in 2017 Reserves Report
The following table summarizes the first five years of the forecast prices used by GLJ and Gustavson in preparing DXI Energy's estimated reserve volumes and net present values of future net revenues in the 2017 reserves report.
GLJ
Gustavson
Year
Natural gas (AECO) Cdn$ / mmbtu
NGL (Edmonton Pentanes Plus) Cdn$ / bbl
Crude oil (Edmonton Par) Cdn$ / bbl
Natural gas (NYMEX Henry Hub) US$ / mmbtu
NGL (Williams Fork Wellhead) US$ / bbl
Condensate (NYMEX WTI) US$ / bbl
2018
2.20
76.42
70.25
2.85
33.51
59.00
2019
2.54
74.68
70.25
3.00
35.28
59.00
2020
2.88
74.38
70.31
3.25
38.21
60.00
2021
3.24
77.16
72.84
3.50
41.15
63.00
2022
3.47
79.88
75.61
3.70
43.51
66.00
2023+
See AIF for additional details
DXI Energy Inc. is an upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production company operating projects in Colorado's Piceance Basin (24,407 net acres) and the Peace River Arch region in British Columbia (13,093 net acres). DXI Energy Inc. maintains offices in Calgary and Vancouver, Canada. The company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DXI.TO) and the OTCQB (DXIEF).
