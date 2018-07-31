Log in
DXP ENTERPRISES INC (DXPE)
DXP Enterprises : Sets Date for 2018 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/31/2018

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE), a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to MRO and OEM customers in virtually every industry, plans to issue a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, at 3:00 P.M. Central Time on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 and to host a conference call to be web cast live on the Company’s website (www.dxpe.com) at 4:00 P.M. Central Time on that same day.

Web participants are encouraged to go to the Company’s website (www.dxpe.com) at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The online archived replay will be available immediately after the conference call at www.dxpe.com.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe-harbor” for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made by or to be made by the Company) contains statements that are forward-looking. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future; and accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to; ability to obtain needed capital, dependence on existing management, leverage and debt service, domestic or global economic conditions, and changes in customer preferences and attitudes. For more information, review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 160 M
EBIT 2018 47,4 M
Net income 2018 19,8 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 36,31
P/E ratio 2019 23,50
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,59x
Capitalization 736 M
Managers
NameTitle
David R. Little Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kent Nee Hung Yee Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher T. Gregory Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy P. Halter Independent Director
Cletus Davis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DXP ENTERPRISES INC36.29%736
FASTENAL COMPANY2.54%16 324
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES7.12%2 891
AHLSELL AB (PUBL)-2.56%2 565
MRC GLOBAL INC31.62%1 996
DIPLOMA PLC6.66%1 975
