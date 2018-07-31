DXP Enterprises : Sets Date for 2018 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE), a
leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost
savings solutions to MRO and OEM customers in virtually every industry,
plans to issue a press release announcing its financial results for the
second quarter ended June 30, 2018, at 3:00 P.M. Central Time on
Tuesday, August 7, 2018 and to host a conference call to be web cast
live on the Company’s website (www.dxpe.com)
at 4:00 P.M. Central Time on that same day.
Web participants are encouraged to go to the Company’s website (www.dxpe.com)
at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download
and install any necessary audio software. The online archived replay
will be available immediately after the conference call at www.dxpe.com.
