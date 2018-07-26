Dyadic International to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, August 9, 2018

JUPITER, Fla., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyadic International, Inc. (“Dyadic”) (OTCQX:DYAI), a global biotechnology company focused on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 expression system to help speed up the development and production of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales, announced today that it will report its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 after the market close on Thursday, August 9, 2018, and that it will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss those results.



In order to participate in the live session, please use the following dial-in numbers five to ten minutes prior to the start time:

Calling from the United States or Canada: 800-967-7164

Calling from other countries: + 1-323-994-2131

Confirmation Code: 9709316

A replay of the conference call will be available on Dyadic’s website (www.dyadic.com) within 24 hours after the live event.

About Dyadic International, Inc.

Dyadic International, Inc. is a global biotechnology company which is developing what it believes will be a potentially significant biopharmaceutical gene expression platform based on the fungus Myceliophthora thermophila, named C1. The C1 microorganism, which enables the development and large scale manufacture of low cost proteins, has the potential to be further developed into a safe and efficient expression system that may help speed up the development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales. Dyadic is using the C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, biosimilars/biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins. Dyadic pursues research and development collaborations, licensing arrangements and other commercial opportunities with its partners and collaborators to leverage the value and benefits of these technologies in development and manufacture of biopharmaceuticals. In particular, as the aging population grows in developed and undeveloped countries, Dyadic believes the C1 technology may help bring biologic drugs to market faster, in greater volumes, at lower cost, and with new properties to drug developers and manufacturers and, hopefully, improve access and cost to patients and the healthcare system, but most importantly save lives.

Please visit Dyadic’s website at http://www.dyadic.com for additional information, including details regarding Dyadic’s plans for its biopharmaceutical business.

Dyadic trades on the OTCQX tier of the OTC marketplace. Investors can find real-time quotes, market information and financial reports for Dyadic in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports which are filed with the OTC markets. Please visit the OTC markets website at http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DYAI/quote.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “look forward to,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management only as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause Dyadic’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Dyadic expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, any changes in expectations or any change in events. Factors that could cause results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: (1) general economic, political and market conditions; (2) our ability to carry out and implement our biopharmaceutical research and business plans and strategic initiatives; (3) our ability to retain and attract employees, consultants, directors and advisors; (4) our ability to implement and successfully carry out Dyadic’s and third parties research and development efforts; (5) our ability to obtain new license and research agreements; (6) our ability to maintain our existing access to, and/or expand access to third party contract research organizations in order to carry out our research projects for ourselves and third parties; (7) competitive pressures and reliance on key customers and collaborators; and (8) other factors discussed in Dyadic’s publicly available filings, including information set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our December 31, 2017 Annual Report filed with the OTC Markets on March 27, 2018, and our March 31, 2018 Quarterly Report filed with the OTC Markets on May 10, 2018. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect us.

Contact:

Dyadic International, Inc.

Ping W. Rawson

Chief Accounting Officer

Phone: +1 (561) 743-8333

Email: [email protected]