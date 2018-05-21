Dynagreen Environmental Prtctn Gp : FINANCIAL INFORMATION IN RELATION TO A SHARE PROSPECTUS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION IN RELATION TO A SHARE PROSPECTUS

This announcement is made by Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.* (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 1 March 2016, 7 March 2016, 18 April 2016, 7 July 2016, 27 February 2017, 9 January 2018, 17 January 2018, 26 February 2018, 26 March 2018, 27 March 2018 and 18 May 2018 and the circulars of the Company dated 3 March 2016, 12 January 2017 and 10 January 2018 in relation to, amongst other things, the proposed initial public offering of not more than 116,200,000 A shares by the Company (the ''A Share Issue'')

The full text of the prospectus in relation to the A Share Issue (the ''A Share Prospectus'' ), a summary of the A Share Prospectus and the relevant appendices were published by the Company on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) and the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) in Chinese on 21 May 2018.

The Company expects to achieve an operating income between RMB439.18 million and RMB481.01 million for the period between January 2018 and June 2018, representing an increase of approximately 5% to 15% as compared to the same period of last year. Net profit attributable to owners of the parent for the period between January 2018 and June 2018 is expected to range between RMB148.38 million and RMB163.22 million, up by approximately 0% to 10% from the same period of last year. Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company after deduction of non-recurring profits or loss for the period between January 2018 and June 2018 is expected to be between RMB146.68 million to RMB161.35 million, up by approximately 0% to 10% from the same period of last year (theaforementioned financial data is the result of the preliminary estimates of the finance department of the Company, and does not indicate that the Company will achieve such income or net profit or represent the profit forecast made by the Company).

The above estimates of the Company do not constitute guarantee of its future development, and may differ from the actual results of the Company due to various uncertainties. Such estimates do not constitute actual commitments to potential investors and shareholders of the Company. Potential investors and shareholders of the Company should be aware that inappropriate reliance on and usage of such information may expose to investment risks. The above English version of the major operation conditions of the Group is an unofficial translation of the Chinese version. In case of any discrepancies, the Chinese version shall prevail.

Further announcement(s) regarding the detailed terms of the proposed A Share Issue will be made by the Company as and when applicable. This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the Company.

