DYNATRONICS CORPORATION
Dynatronics Corporation : Dynatronics to Participate in the 2018 MicroCap Conference in New York City

03/14/2018

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) announced today that its management team will present at The MicroCap Conference being held April 9-10, 2018 at The Essex House in New York, New York.

Chief Executive Officer Kelvyn H. Cullimore Jr. is scheduled to present on April 10th at 1:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time. He will also conduct one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors. Cullimore will outline Dynatronics' growth strategy and discuss the company's recent acquisitions. The presentation will be available via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.dynatronics.com.

The MicroCap Conference is an annual event that brings together over 120 presenting companies, as well as over 600 portfolio managers, buy- and sell-side analysts, and high net worth investors. The conference will feature company presentations, Q&A sessions, expert panels, networking opportunities and small group meetings.

"We look forward to gaining exposure to the broad base of microcap investors at the conference, as this is the first opportunity we have had to attend," said Cullimore.

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT), through its Therapy Products, Hausmann Industries, and Bird & Cronin Divisions, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes advanced-technology medical devices, therapeutic and medical treatment tables, rehabilitation equipment, custom athletic training treatment tables and equipment, institutional cabinetry, orthopedic soft goods, as well as other specialty patient, rehabilitation and therapy products and supplies. Through its various distribution channels, the company markets and sells its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, orthopedists, hospitals, clinics, and other medical professionals, and institutions. More information including earning releases and other financial information are available at www.dynatronics.com/investors. Information about the company's products and services is available at www.dynatronics.com, www.hausmann.com, www.proteamtables.com, and www.birdcronin.com.

Contact:

Dynatronics Corporation

Investor Relations
Jim Ogilvie
(801) 727-1755
[email protected]

For additional information, please visit: www.dynatronics.com

Like Dynatronics on Facebook
Connect with Dynatronics on LinkedIn

SOURCE: Dynatronics Corporation


© Accesswire 2018
