Dynegy : Schedules 2017 Financial Results Release

Dynegy Inc. (NYSE: DYN) plans to issue its 2017 financial results news release after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21, 2018. The Company will not host a conference call and webcast.

About Dynegy

Throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Texas and California, Dynegy operates nearly 28,000 megawatts (MW) of power generating facilities capable of producing enough energy to supply more than 23 million American homes. Through our retail business, we serve 1.2 million customers who depend on reliable, affordable energy to grow and thrive.

