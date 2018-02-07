Log in
DYNEGY INC (DYN)
Dynegy : Schedules 2017 Financial Results Release

02/07/2018 | 11:01pm CET

Dynegy Inc. (NYSE: DYN) plans to issue its 2017 financial results news release after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21, 2018. The Company will not host a conference call and webcast.

About Dynegy

Throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Texas and California, Dynegy operates nearly 28,000 megawatts (MW) of power generating facilities capable of producing enough energy to supply more than 23 million American homes. Through our retail business, we serve 1.2 million customers who depend on reliable, affordable energy to grow and thrive.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 5 217 M
EBIT 2017 374 M
Net income 2017 49,5 M
Debt 2017 7 595 M
Yield 2017 0,25%
P/E ratio 2017 12,02
P/E ratio 2018 25,21
EV / Sales 2017 1,76x
EV / Sales 2018 1,61x
Capitalization 1 573 M
Managers
NameTitle
Robert C. Flexon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick H. Wood Non-Executive Chairman
Marty W. Daley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Clint C. Freeland Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul M. Barbas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DYNEGY INC3.80%1 573
HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL INC-2.27%13 098
GLOBAL POWER SYNERGY PCL--.--%3 831
BANPU POWER PCL--.--%2 447
MALAKOFF CORPORATION BHD--.--%1 144
PHA LAI THERMAL POWER JSC--.--%264
