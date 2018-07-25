e.l.f. Beauty : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call and Webcast

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) today announced that the Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2018 results on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A press release detailing the Company’s second quarter fiscal 2018 results will be issued prior to the call. The conference call will be hosted by Tarang Amin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and John Bailey, President and Chief Financial Officer.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The U.S. toll free dial-in for the conference call is (877) 407-3982 and the international dial-in number is (201) 493-6780. The conference call will also be webcast live at: http://investor.elfcosmetics.com/news-and-events/events and remain available for 90 days. A telephone replay of this call will be available at 7:30 p.m. ET on August 8, 2018, until 11:59 p.m. ET on August 15, 2018, and can be accessed by dialing the U.S. toll free dial-in, (844) 512-2921 or the international dial-in, (412) 317-6671, and entering replay pin number 13681796.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. makes luxurious beauty accessible for all. Established in 2004 as an e-commerce business (www.elfcosmetics.com), e.l.f. has become a true multi-channel brand through its e.l.f. stores and national distribution at Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and other leading retailers. By engaging young, diverse beauty enthusiasts with high-quality, prestige-inspired cosmetic and skin care products at extraordinary value, e.l.f. has become one of the fastest growing beauty companies in the United States.

