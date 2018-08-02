Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  E.ON    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON (EOAN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

E ON : German energy retail unit says it added 50,000 clients in H1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 02:54pm CEST
Electric car parking place with the charging stations is seen at the front of the German utility E.ON headquarters in Essen

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German utility E.ON said it added more than 50,000 retail electricity and gas customers in the first half of 2018 as a strategy aimed at wooing households into buying additional services paid off.

By Vera Eckert and Tom Käckenhoff

"Customer expectations are changing," said Victoria Ossadnik, head of Munich-based sales firm E.ON Energie Deutschland.

"We do not just supply power and gas, but products that offer additional value to make the home intelligent and ready for decentralised energy supply," she said in an interview.

E.ON Energie, with six million existing customers, is among the biggest players in a retail market counting 40 million end distribution accounts and around 1,280 players in power and 970 in gas.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

By Vera Eckert and Tom KÃ¤ckenhoff
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON 0.22% 9.532 Delayed Quote.4.91%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.19% 106.28 Delayed Quote.24.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on E.ON
02:54pE ON : German energy retail unit says it added 50,000 clients in H1
RE
02:45pE.ON SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
08/01CEO to take break from running Germany's Uniper for cancer treatment
RE
08/01CEO to take break from running Germany's Uniper for cancer treatment
RE
08/01E.ON SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
08/01E ON : to cut around 500 jobs across its UK operations
RE
08/01E.ON to Cut 500 Jobs Across Its U.K. Operations
DJ
07/30E ON : successfully completes voluntary public takeover offer
PU
07/30E.ON SE : E.ON successfully completes voluntary public takeover offer
EQ
07/25E.ON to Cut About 500 U.K. Jobs Ahead of Government Price Cap -The Times
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/07E.ON (EONGY) Presents At Credit Suisse 2018 Global Energy Conference - Slides.. 
05/13E.ON's (ENAKF) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
05/08E.ON SE ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/08E.ON SE ADR reports Q1 results 
03/14E.ON SE 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 38 025 M
EBIT 2018 2 905 M
Net income 2018 1 447 M
Debt 2018 13 602 M
Yield 2018 4,56%
P/E ratio 2018 14,44
P/E ratio 2019 13,47
EV / Sales 2018 0,92x
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
Capitalization 21 227 M
Chart E.ON
Duration : Period :
E.ON Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 11,0 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johannes Teyssen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Wildberger Chief Operating Officer-Commercial
Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Lehner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E.ON4.91%24 727
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE22.74%44 884
ENGIE-5.55%39 190
NATIONAL GRID PLC-9.67%35 768
SEMPRA ENERGY8.11%30 532
ORSTED14.56%25 822
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.