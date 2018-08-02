E ON : German energy retail unit says it added 50,000 clients in H1

By Vera Eckert and Tom Käckenhoff

"Customer expectations are changing," said Victoria Ossadnik, head of Munich-based sales firm E.ON Energie Deutschland.

"We do not just supply power and gas, but products that offer additional value to make the home intelligent and ready for decentralised energy supply," she said in an interview.

E.ON Energie, with six million existing customers, is among the biggest players in a retail market counting 40 million end distribution accounts and around 1,280 players in power and 970 in gas.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

By Vera Eckert and Tom KÃ¤ckenhoff