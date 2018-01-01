Log in
E.ON SE: E.ON Offers Future Perspectives for More Than 1000 Young People in Europe in 2018

01/01/2018


DGAP-Media / 01.01.2018 / 12:49

E.ON Offers Future Perspectives for More Than 1000 Young People in Europe in 2018

1. Januar 2018

In the new year, E.ON will again offer a future perspective for more than 1000 young people across Europe. In Turkey, for example, a good 600 young men and women can start their careers at Enerjisa, a joint energy company of E.ON and the Sabanci Group. In Germany, E.ON is recruiting more than 200 young people and around 100 in the United Kingdom this year. They can choose between numerous training occupations in the technical and commercial field. With a very high take-over rate of around 90 percent in Germany, E. ON is also actively counteracting the shortage of skilled workers.

E.ON offers a wide range of attractive training programs and career prospects. In Germany, the company offers a dual course of study in addition to the classic dual apprenticeship - for example as an electronics technician for industrial engineering, an electronics technician for devices and systems (IT) or an industrial clerk. Young people can combine an apprenticeship in the company with a university degree. After their training, they are then awarded a Bachelor of Engineering or a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration.

Detailed information on entry opportunities and requirements as well as the possibility of an online application can be found at eon. com/en/karriere/schueler/ausbildung-and-duales-studium. html. On Facebook de-de. facebook. com/eonkarriere/, HR experts give valuable tips and answers questions about the world of work at E.ON.

