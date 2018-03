Adjusted net income will come to 1.3 to 1.5 billion euros (£1.15-1.33 billion) this year, compared with 1.4 billion in 2017, E.ON said on Monday.

The group said its bottom line would grow by 5 to 10 percent per year through 2020 but that the Innogy deal would help it surpass that target.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)