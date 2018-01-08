E ON : tenders Uniper shares under Fortum’s takeover offer

E.ON today decided to accept Fortum's voluntary public takeover offer for Uniper SE stock dated November 7, 2017.

Following the settlement of the offer, E.ON will sell its 46.65-percent stake in Uniper to Fortum for €22 per share. E.ON's proceeds will total approximately €3.76 billion.

E.ON CEO Johannes Teyssen said: 'This transaction enables us to sell our entire Uniper stake at an attractive price for E.ON. E.ON will now focus fully on its customers and core businesses in the new energy world. The course has been set for profitable growth.'

Fortum's offer does not include a minimum acceptance threshold. It is subject to the usual conditions, including antitrust and other regulatory approvals. Fortum expects to receive the necessary approvals by mid-2018.

The members of the E.ON Board of Management who hold Uniper stock privately will also tender all of their shares to Fortum under the voluntary public takeover offer.

Uniper is a leading energy company that was spun off from E.ON in 2016. 53.35 percent of Uniper stock was transferred to E.ON shareholders. Fortum is a leading energy company headquartered in Finland.

