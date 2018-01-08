Log in
E.ON (EOAN)

E.ON (EOAN)
Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/08 06:20:22 pm
9.24 EUR   +0.03%
06:16p E.ON to sell remaining Uniper stake to Fortum for $4.5 bln
06:09p E ON : tenders Uniper shares under Fortum’s takeover offer
05:01p E.ON tenders its Uniper shares to Fortum's offer
E ON : tenders Uniper shares under Fortum’s takeover offer

01/08/2018 | 06:09pm CET

E.ON today decided to accept Fortum's voluntary public takeover offer for Uniper SE stock dated November 7, 2017.

Following the settlement of the offer, E.ON will sell its 46.65-percent stake in Uniper to Fortum for €22 per share. E.ON's proceeds will total approximately €3.76 billion.

E.ON CEO Johannes Teyssen said: 'This transaction enables us to sell our entire Uniper stake at an attractive price for E.ON. E.ON will now focus fully on its customers and core businesses in the new energy world. The course has been set for profitable growth.'

Fortum's offer does not include a minimum acceptance threshold. It is subject to the usual conditions, including antitrust and other regulatory approvals. Fortum expects to receive the necessary approvals by mid-2018.

The members of the E.ON Board of Management who hold Uniper stock privately will also tender all of their shares to Fortum under the voluntary public takeover offer.

Uniper is a leading energy company that was spun off from E.ON in 2016. 53.35 percent of Uniper stock was transferred to E.ON shareholders. Fortum is a leading energy company headquartered in Finland.

E.ON SE published this content on 08 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2018 17:09:07 UTC.

Financials (€)
Sales 2017 38 318 M
EBIT 2017 2 966 M
Net income 2017 3 958 M
Debt 2017 21 250 M
Yield 2017 3,21%
P/E ratio 2017 5,32
P/E ratio 2018 13,53
EV / Sales 2017 1,09x
EV / Sales 2018 0,82x
Capitalization 20 332 M
Chart E.ON
Duration : Period :
E.ON Technical Analysis Chart | EOAN | DE000ENAG999 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends E.ON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 10,4 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johannes Teyssen Chief Executive Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Leonhard Birnbaum Chief Operating Officer
Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Lehner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E.ON1.94%24 451
ENGIE1.81%42 744
NATIONAL GRID PLC-0.77%39 673
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE3.45%37 951
SEMPRA ENERGY0.47%26 971
ORSTED0.62%23 142
