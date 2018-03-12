Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  E.ON    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON (EOAN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 03/12 07:38:07 am
9.015 EUR   +6.65%
07:09aFacing break up, Innogy unveils further costs cuts
RE
05:25aGerman Energy Titans in Deal
DJ
01:22aRecord number of UK energy customers switched supplier in Februar..
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Facing break up, Innogy unveils further costs cuts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 07:09am CET
FILE PHOTO: Innogy logo in Essen, Germany

ESSEN, Germany (Reuters) - Innogy (>> innogy SE), which faces a break up under plans recently unveiled by parent RWE (>> RWE) and rival E.ON (>> E.ON), on Monday announced fresh cost cuts in a bid to survive cut-throat competition in the energy market.

ESSEN, Germany (Reuters) - Innogy, which faces a break up under plans recently unveiled by parent RWE and rival E.ON, on Monday announced fresh cost cuts in a bid to survive cut-throat competition in the energy market.

The major restructuring, announced on Sunday, foresees RWE and E.ON dividing Innogy's assets among themselves in the sector's biggest overhaul since a landmark move to exit nuclear power. RWE holds a 76.8 percent stake in the grids and renewables unit following a carve out in 2016.

Germany's largest energy group by market value, Innogy said controllable costs would be slashed by about 400 million euros ($499 million) through the end of 2020, adding it would comment on the break up plans "in due course".

($1 = 0.8118 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Tom Sims)

Stocks treated in this article : RWE, E.ON, innogy SE
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INNOGY SE 0.15% 34.53 Delayed Quote.5.68%
RWE 0.81% 17.995 Delayed Quote.5.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on E.ON
07:09aFacing break up, Innogy unveils further costs cuts
RE
05:25aGerman Energy Titans in Deal
DJ
01:22aRecord number of UK energy customers switched supplier in February
RE
03/11RWE, E.ON reshape German power sector in Innogy asset swap deal
RE
03/11RWE, E.ON reshape German power sector in Innogy asset swap deal
RE
03/11E.ON to Swap Assets With RWE for a 76.8% Stake in Innogy -- Update
DJ
03/11E ON : German energy companies E.ON, RWE agree to swap assets
AQ
03/11RWE, E.ON rock energy sector with mega swap involving Innogy
RE
03/11Factbox - RWE, E.ON rock energy sector with mega swap involving Innogy
RE
03/11Correction to E.ON Article
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/22BLOOMBERG : BP weighs bid for $1.8B Italian solar firm 
2017INNOGY SE : Buy On The Dips 
2017E.ON's (ENAKF) Management on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
2017E.ON SE ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017E.ON SE reports Q3 results 
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 38 353 M
EBIT 2017 2 969 M
Net income 2017 3 771 M
Debt 2017 18 581 M
Yield 2017 3,55%
P/E ratio 2017 5,28
P/E ratio 2018 12,46
EV / Sales 2017 0,97x
EV / Sales 2018 0,84x
Capitalization 18 606 M
Chart E.ON
Duration : Period :
E.ON Technical Analysis Chart | EOAN | DE000ENAG999 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends E.ON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 10,3 €
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johannes Teyssen Chief Executive Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Leonhard Birnbaum Chief Operating Officer
Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Lehner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E.ON-6.71%22 895
ENGIE-8.09%39 480
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE4.13%39 084
NATIONAL GRID PLC-10.44%36 539
SEMPRA ENERGY2.68%27 851
ORSTED13.67%26 740
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.