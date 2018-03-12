Facing break up, Innogy unveils further costs cuts

ESSEN, Germany (Reuters) - Innogy, which faces a break up under plans recently unveiled by parent RWE and rival E.ON, on Monday announced fresh cost cuts in a bid to survive cut-throat competition in the energy market.

The major restructuring, announced on Sunday, foresees RWE and E.ON dividing Innogy's assets among themselves in the sector's biggest overhaul since a landmark move to exit nuclear power. RWE holds a 76.8 percent stake in the grids and renewables unit following a carve out in 2016.

Germany's largest energy group by market value, Innogy said controllable costs would be slashed by about 400 million euros ($499 million) through the end of 2020, adding it would comment on the break up plans "in due course".

($1 = 0.8118 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Tom Sims)