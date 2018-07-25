Log in
German utility E.ON to announce about 500 UK job cuts: The Times

07/25/2018 | 02:48am CEST

(Reuters) - German utility E.ON will announce about 500 job losses next week in its British business, the Times reported on Wednesday, as the energy giant tries to cut costs before the British government imposes a price cap.

The redundancies exclude frontline call center staff, the Times said citing sources. The company employs 9,400 people in the UK. http://bit.ly/2LiNtYZ

E.ON, which is one of Britain's big six energy suppliers, did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

The British government asked energy regulator Ofgem to put the price cap on to combat what it has called "rip off" energy prices.

The Competition and Markets Authority found that utilities had overcharged some British households a total of 1.4 billion pounds ($1.84 billion) a year on average from 2012 to 2015, prompting the government to act.

Ofgem is required to cap prices on Standard Variable Tariffs offered by the six dominant energy providers for households using gas and electricity which studies have shown were far higher than other tariffs on offer.

Last month, E.ON said it would raise prices for British customers taking both gas and electricity by 4.8 percent from Aug. 16, due to an increase in wholesale energy costs by more than 20 percent since March, largely due to the impact of extremely cold temperatures earlier this year depleting European gas storage.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 38 025 M
EBIT 2018 2 905 M
Net income 2018 1 447 M
Debt 2018 15 058 M
Yield 2018 4,48%
P/E ratio 2018 14,70
P/E ratio 2019 13,73
EV / Sales 2018 0,95x
EV / Sales 2019 0,94x
Capitalization 21 133 M
Chart E.ON
Duration : Period :
E.ON Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 11,0 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johannes Teyssen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Wildberger Chief Operating Officer-Commercial
Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Lehner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E.ON5.40%24 689
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE17.56%43 029
ENGIE-5.48%38 053
NATIONAL GRID PLC-4.31%37 144
SEMPRA ENERGY6.22%30 180
ORSTED20.14%26 665
