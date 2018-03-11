Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  E.ON    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON (EOAN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

RWE, E.ON rock energy sector with mega swap involving Innogy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2018 | 03:29pm CET

ESSEN/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - German energy groups E.ON (>> E.ON) and RWE (>> RWE) on Sunday unveiled a major reshuffle of Germany's energy sector that will see them divide the assets of RWE's Innogy (>> innogy SE) unit.

ESSEN/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - German energy groups E.ON and RWE on Sunday unveiled a major reshuffle of Germany's energy sector that will see them divide the assets of RWE's Innogy unit.

The complex transaction is made up of asset swaps, cash payments and new shares. It will turn RWE into Germany's largest renewable energy group, and hand E.ON Innogy's prized networks and retail business.

Below is an overview of the nuts and bolts of the deal, which still requires antitrust and supervisory board approval:

WHAT DOES E.ON GET?

- RWE's 76.8 percent stake in Innogy

- Innogy's 574,000 kilometer power and gas networks business as well as its European retail energy business with 23 million customers; E.ON already operates networks with a length of 1.1 million kilometers and has 22 million energy customers

- A 1.5 billion euro ($1.85 billion) cash payment from RWE

WHAT DOES RWE GET?

- Most of E.ON's and all of Innogy's renewable assets; E.ON has about 6 gigawatts (GW) of renewable assets, Innogy 3.7 GW

- A 16.67 percent stake in E.ON via a 20 percent capital increase, against a contribution in kind from existing authorized capital

- E.ON's minority stakes in the Emsland (12.5 percent) and Gundremmingen (25 percent) nuclear plants that are already operated by RWE

- Innogy's gas storage business

- A 49 percent stake in Austrian energy supplier Kelag [KELAG.UL] held by Innogy

WHAT DOES INNOGY GET?

- Its minority shareholders, which hold the remaining 23.2 percent, will get a 40-euros-per share, or 5.2 billion, offer from E.ON, a premium of 16 percent to Friday's closing price

($1 = 0.8127 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Louise Heavens)

Stocks treated in this article : RWE, E.ON, innogy SE
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INNOGY SE 0.15% 34.53 Delayed Quote.5.68%
RWE 0.81% 17.995 Delayed Quote.5.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on E.ON
03:30pRWE transforms German energy industry in asset swap with E.ON, Innogy
RE
03:30pRWE transforms German energy industry in asset swap with E.ON, Innogy
RE
03:29pRWE, E.ON rock energy sector with mega swap involving Innogy
RE
03:26pFactbox - RWE, E.ON rock energy sector with mega swap involving Innogy
RE
12:20pCorrection to E.ON Article
DJ
11:49aE.ON to Swap Assets With RWE for a 76.8% Stake in Innogy
DJ
01:31aE.ON Reaches Agreement In Principle With RWE To Acquire Innogy Via A Wide-Ran..
DJ
01:20aE.ON SE : E.ON reaches agreement in principle with RWE to acquire innogy via a w..
EQ
03/09E.ON SE : annual earnings release
03/08NISSAN MOTOR : eMobility - E.ON and Nissan enter into strategic partnership
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/22BLOOMBERG : BP weighs bid for $1.8B Italian solar firm 
2017INNOGY SE : Buy On The Dips 
2017E.ON's (ENAKF) Management on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
2017E.ON SE ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017E.ON SE reports Q3 results 
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 38 337 M
EBIT 2017 2 970 M
Net income 2017 3 771 M
Debt 2017 18 581 M
Yield 2017 3,55%
P/E ratio 2017 5,28
P/E ratio 2018 12,52
EV / Sales 2017 0,97x
EV / Sales 2018 0,85x
Capitalization 18 606 M
Chart E.ON
Duration : Period :
E.ON Technical Analysis Chart | EOAN | DE000ENAG999 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends E.ON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 10,3 €
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johannes Teyssen Chief Executive Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Leonhard Birnbaum Chief Operating Officer
Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Lehner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E.ON-6.71%22 895
ENGIE-8.09%39 480
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE4.13%39 084
NATIONAL GRID PLC-10.44%36 539
SEMPRA ENERGY2.68%27 851
ORSTED13.67%26 740
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.