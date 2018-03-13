Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

RWE sees limited synergies from renewables integration - CEO

03/13/2018 | 11:35pm CET

ESSEN, Germany (Reuters) - Germany's RWE (>> RWE) sees only limited synergies from the integration of E.ON's (>> E.ON) and Innogy's (>> innogy SE) renewable assets as part of an announced reshuffle among the country's top 3 utilities.

ESSEN, Germany (Reuters) - Germany's RWE sees only limited synergies from the integration of E.ON and Innogy's (>> innogy SE) renewable assets as part of an announced reshuffle among the country's top 3 utilities.

During a call with analysts, Chief Executive Rolf Martin Schmitz put the synergies from that part of the integration at about 50 million euros ($61.9 million). E.ON late on Monday said it expected total synergies of 600-800 million euros from the whole deal.

($1 = 0.8084 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Vera Eckert and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by Edward Taylor)

Stocks treated in this article : RWE, E.ON, innogy SE
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INNOGY SE 0.49% 38.89 Delayed Quote.18.44%
RWE -2.93% 19.075 Delayed Quote.15.59%
