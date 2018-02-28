Log in
News Summary

E W Scripps : Scripps reports fourth-quarter 2017 results

02/28/2018 | 01:31pm CET

CINCINNATI, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP) today reported operating results for the fourth quarter of 2017. At the end of the quarter, Radio operations were classified as held for sale, and its results are included in discontinued operations. All periods have been adjusted to reflect this presentation. 

New Scripps Logo (PRNewsFoto/The E.W. Scripps Company)

Scripps also is reporting results through its new segments, Local Media and National Media, which are reflected in all periods.

For the quarter, the net income from continuing operations was $11.5 million or 16 cents per share. In the prior-year quarter, net income from continuing operations was $36.3 million or 44 cents per share. The current-year quarter included a gain on the investment in Katz of $5.4 million, offset by $2 million of restructuring charges, which increased income from continuing operations by $2 million (net of taxes) or 2 cents per share.

In spite of a $52.8 million decline in political revenue due to the non-election year, total fourth-quarter 2017 revenue of $257 million stayed relatively equal to the fourth quarter of 2016.

Business highlights

  • On Feb. 15, the Scripps board initiated the company's first quarterly dividend in 10 years. The first-quarter dividend of 5 cents per share will be payable to shareholders of record on March 1 for payout on March 26.

  • On Jan. 25, the company said it expects its comprehensive restructuring work to yield more than $30 million in annual savings. The company also announced plans to sell its radio station group, with Kalil & Co. retained to handle the process.

  • In the Local Media division, core advertising was up 7 percent in the fourth quarter.

  • The company green-lit a second season of the daytime show Pickler & Ben, with 100 markets already committed to airing it compared to 38 in the first season. The show is growing audience in its time periods on Scripps stations.   

  • In the National Media division, Newsy ended the year with contracts covering carriage into 26 million cable households, broadening its distribution into that lucrative marketplace after already being deployed on all the major over-the-top television platforms.

  • Further pursuing a more effective and efficient operating structure, the company reorganized its businesses to better focus on the marketplaces they serve: A Local Media division comprised of local media brands on all platforms and a National Media division made up of the businesses with national scale and reach focused on the national advertising market.

Commenting on the business highlights, Scripps President and CEO Adam Symson said:

"Six months into our systematic work to optimize the company's performance – and with full confidence in our path ahead – the Scripps board decided the time was right to initiate our first quarterly dividend since 2008. Their decision is a tangible show of confidence in the state of our business and our strategies for the future.

"We've begun to see the positive impact of our comprehensive reorganization and restructuring with cost reductions that will drive meaningful margin and cash flow improvement.

"We also continue to move forward with our television station acquisition strategy – an aggressive plan to get deeper and even stronger in the markets where we operate and emerge with a higher-performing portfolio that has more revenue and profit-generating capacity.

"And we've made significant progress unlocking strong growth opportunities around the future of television while improving our financial foundation. Our fast-growing Katz networks are capitalizing on the resurgence of over-the-air viewership and their 90 percent national household reach, and Newsy is quickly marching toward 40 million pay TV homes by the end of 2018. Both are creating compelling platforms to attract national advertising revenue.

"This work in recent months demonstrates the company's commitment to two equally important opportunities: building near-term value through improved operating performance in our strong, stable local business and setting up our company for significant long-term value creation."

Fourth-quarter operating results
Revenue was $257 million, an increase of 1.6 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2016.

Costs and expenses for segments, shared services and corporate were $222 million, up from $172 million in the year-ago period, primarily driven by higher network programming fees and a quarter of expense from Katz.

Fourth-quarter results by segment compared to prior-year amounts were:

Local Media
In the fourth quarter of 2017, revenue from the Local Media group was $203 million, down about 17 percent from the prior-year quarter. Political advertising revenue was $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to $56.2 million in the fourth quarter of last year.

Retransmission revenue increased 4.9 percent to $63.5 million.

Core advertising was up 6.6 percent in the fourth quarter.

Total segment expenses increased 6.5 percent to $157 million, driven by increases in programming fees tied to network affiliation agreements as well as the cost of producing Pickler & Ben.

Fourth-quarter segment profit was $45.4 million, compared to $95.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

National Media
In the fourth quarter of 2017, revenue from the National Media group was $53 million, up from $9 million in the prior-year period. Revenue from Katz, which we acquired on Oct. 2, 2017, was $41 million.

Expenses for the National Media group were $50.3 million, up from $11.2 million from the prior-year period. Excluding the impact of Katz, expenses increased 30 percent.

Fourth-quarter segment profit was $2.7 million, compared to a loss of $2.2 million in the 2016 quarter.

Financial condition
As of Dec. 31, cash and cash equivalents totaled $149 million while total debt was $693 million.

From Jan. 1, 2017, through Feb. 23, 2018, the company repurchased 1.3 million shares at an average price of $17.31. In November 2016, the board of directors authorized a $100 million share repurchase program that expires at the end of 2018.

Year-to-date results
The following comparisons are for the year ending Dec. 31, 2017:

In 2017, revenue was $865 million compared to $868 million in 2016. Retransmission revenue increased $39 million. In the non-election year, political advertising was $8.7 million in 2017 compared to $101 million in 2016.

Costs and expenses for segments, shared services and corporate were $770 million, an increase of $86 million, primarily driven by higher network programming fees as well as costs in the National Media businesses.

Net loss from continuing operations was $12 million or 13 cents per share. In the prior year, net income from continuing operations was $59.9 million or 71 cents per share. The 2017 period includes a $2.4 million charge to write off deferred loan fees associated with refinanced debt, $11.6 million of other income associated with the gain on Scripps' 5 percent interest in Katz, the sale of a small business and an adjustment to a purchase-price earnout, $4.4 million of restructuring charges and a $35.7 million non-cash charge to write down goodwill and intangible assets.

Looking ahead
Comparisons are to the same period of 2017 as reported in today's press release tables.

First-quarter 2018

Local Media revenue                      

Up mid-single digits

         Retransmission revenue        

Up about 10 percent

Local Media expense                      

Up mid-single digits

National Media revenue                  

In the mid-to-high $50 million range

National Media expense                 

In the mid-to-high $50 million range

Shared services and                       

Corporate                                        

In the mid-teen millions

Interest expense                             

About $8 million         

Pension expense                            

About $2 million

Capex                                             

In the high-single-digit millions

Depreciation & amortization

About $15 million

Conference call
The senior management of The E.W. Scripps Company will discuss the company's fourth-quarter results during a telephone conference call at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern) today. To access the live webcast, visit http://www.scripps.com and click on "investors" and then "investor information."

To access the conference call by telephone, dial (800) 230-1085 (U.S.) or (612) 234-9959 (international) approximately five minutes before the start of the call and ask for "Scripps earnings call". Callers will be asked to provide their name and company affiliation. The public is granted access to the conference call on a listen-only basis.

A replay line will be open from 10:30 a.m. Eastern time Feb. 28 until 11:59 p.m. on March 14. The domestic number to access the replay is (800) 475-6701 and the international number is (320) 365-3844. The access code for both numbers is 444385.

A replay of the conference call will be archived and available online approximately four hours after the call and then for an extended period of time. To access the audio replay, visit http://www.scripps.com, click on "investors" then "investor information," and scroll down to "audio/video links."

Forward-looking statements
This document contains certain forward-looking statements related to the company's businesses that are based on management's current expectations. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, including changes in advertising demand and other economic conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document and should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. A detailed discussion of principal risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the company's Form 10-K on file with the SEC in the section titled "Risk Factors." The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date the statement is made.

About Scripps
The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of local and national media brands. With 33 television stations, Scripps is one of the nation's largest independent TV station owners. Scripps runs an expanding collection of national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network; podcast industry leader Midroll Media; and fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Escape and Laff. Scripps produces original programming including "Pickler & Ben," runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

 

THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2017

2016

2017

2016







Operating revenues

$

256,975

$

252,953

$

864,834

$

868,820

Segment, shared services and corporate expenses

(222,152)

(172,111)

(770,071)

(684,353)

Acquisition and related integration costs







(578)

Restructuring costs

(2,015)



(4,422)


Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets

(14,926)

(13,643)

(56,343)

(55,204)

Impairment of goodwill and intangibles





(35,732)


Gains (losses), net on disposal of property and equipment

7

(436)

(169)

(480)

Operating expenses

(239,086)

(186,190)

(866,737)

(740,615)

Operating income (loss)

17,889

66,763

(1,903)

128,205

Interest expense

(8,534)

(4,436)

(26,697)

(18,039)

Defined benefit pension plan expense

(3,627)

(3,828)

(14,112)

(14,332)

Miscellaneous, net

5,225

(1,401)

10,636

(2,646)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

10,953

57,098

(32,076)

93,188

(Provision) benefit for income taxes

507

(20,799)

20,054

(33,266)

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

11,460

36,299

(12,022)

59,922

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

(6,009)

2,038

(2,595)

7,313

Net income (loss)

5,451

38,337

(14,617)

67,235

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

(1,511)



(1,511)


Net income (loss) attributable to the shareholders of The E.W.
Scripps Company

$

6,962

$

38,337

$

(13,106)

$

67,235

Net income (loss) per basic share of common stock attributable
to the shareholders of The E.W. Scripps Company:







  Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

0.16

$

0.44

$

(0.13)

$

0.71

  Income (loss) from discontinued operations

(0.07)

0.02

(0.03)

0.09

Net income (loss) per basic share of common stock attributable
to the shareholders of The E.W. Scripps Company

$

0.09

$

0.46

$

(0.16)

$

0.80









Weighted average basic shares outstanding

81,792

82,401

82,052

83,339

See notes to results of operations.

Notes to Results of Operations

1. SEGMENT INFORMATION

We determine our business segments based upon our management and internal reporting structure, as well as the basis that our chief operating decision maker makes resource allocation decisions.

Effective December 31, 2017, we realigned our businesses into a new internal organization and began reporting to reflect this new structure. Under the new structure we have the following reportable segments: Local Media, National Media and Other. We have recast the operating results for all periods to reflect this change.

Our Local Media segment includes our local broadcast stations and their related digital operations. It is comprised of fifteen ABC affiliates, five NBC affiliates, two FOX affiliates and two CBS affiliates. We also have two MyTV affiliates, one CW affiliate, one independent station and three Azteca America Spanish-language affiliates. Our Local Media segment earns revenue primarily from the sale of advertising to local, national and political advertisers and retransmission fees received from cable operators, telecommunications companies and satellite carriers.

Our National Media segment includes our collection of national brands. Our national media brands include Katz, Midroll Media (Midroll), Newsy and other national brands. These operations earn revenue primarily through the sale of advertising.

We allocate a portion of certain corporate costs and expenses, including information technology, certain employee benefits and shared services, to our business segments. The allocations are generally amounts agreed upon by management, which may differ from an arms-length amount. Corporate assets are primarily cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, property and equipment primarily used for corporate purposes and deferred income taxes. 

Our chief operating decision maker evaluates the operating performance of our business segments and makes decisions about the allocation of resources to our business segments using a measure called segment profit. Segment profit excludes interest, defined benefit pension plan expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairment charges, divested operating units, restructuring activities, investment results and certain other items that are included in net income (loss) determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

 

Information regarding our business segments is as follows:


















Three Months Ended
December 31,


Years Ended December 31,

(in thousands)

2017

2016

Change

2017

2016

Change











Segment operating revenues:











Local Media

$

202,566

$

242,634

(16.5)

%

$

779,205

$

836,154

(6.8)

%

National Media

52,973

9,033

486.4

%

80,174

27,929

187.1

%

Other

1,436

1,286

11.7

%

5,455

4,737

15.2

%

Total operating revenues

$

256,975

$

252,953

1.6

%

$

864,834

$

868,820

(0.5)

%











Segment profit (loss):











Local Media

$

45,431

$

95,089



$

156,890

$

243,298


National Media

2,667

(2,181)



(9,260)

(10,156)


Other

(123)

(35)



(2,361)

(2,513)


Shared services and corporate

(13,152)

(12,031)



(50,506)

(46,162)


Acquisition and related integration costs









(578)


Restructuring costs

(2,015)





(4,422)




Depreciation and amortization of
intangible assets

(14,926)

(13,643)



(56,343)

(55,204)


Impairment of goodwill and intangibles







(35,732)




Gains (losses), net on disposal of
property and equipment

7

(436)



(169)

(480)


Interest expense

(8,534)

(4,436)



(26,697)

(18,039)


Defined benefit pension plan expense

(3,627)

(3,828)



(14,112)

(14,332)


Miscellaneous, net

5,225

(1,401)



10,636

(2,646)


Income (loss) from continuing
operations before income taxes

$

10,953

$

57,098



$

(32,076)

$

93,188


 

Operating results for our Local Media segment were as follows:


















Three Months Ended
December 31,


Years Ended December 31,

(in thousands)

2017

2016

Change

2017

2016

Change











Segment operating revenues:











Core advertising

$

130,180

$

122,099

6.6

%

$

493,462

$

500,091

(1.3)

%

Political

3,396

56,160

(94.0)

%

8,651

100,761

(91.4)

%

Retransmission

63,496

60,542

4.9

%

259,499

220,723

17.6

%

Other revenue

5,494

3,833

43.3

%

17,593

14,579

20.7

%

Total operating revenues

202,566

242,634

(16.5)

%

779,205

836,154

(6.8)

%

Segment costs and expenses:











Employee compensation and benefits

71,770

69,902

2.7

%

287,758

281,956

2.1

%

Programming

49,148

41,477

18.5

%

186,945

162,821

14.8

%

Other expenses

36,217

36,166

0.1

%

147,612

148,079

(0.3)

%

Total costs and expenses

157,135

147,545

6.5

%

622,315

592,856

5.0

%

Segment profit

$

45,431

$

95,089

(52.2)

%

$

156,890

$

243,298

(35.5)

%

 

Operating results for National Media segment were as follows:


















Three Months Ended
December 31,


Years Ended December 31,

(in thousands)

2017

2016

Change

2017

2016

Change











Segment operating revenues:











Katz

$

40,975

$





$

40,975

$




Midroll

5,221

4,283

21.9

%

18,232

14,093

29.4

%

Newsy

3,128

1,712

82.7

%

10,089

4,806

109.9

%

Other revenue

3,649

3,038

20.1

%

10,878

9,030

20.5

%

Total operating revenues

52,973

9,033

486.4

%

80,174

27,929

187.1

%

Segment costs and expenses:











Employee compensation and benefits

11,784

6,080

93.8

%

31,121

20,767

49.9

%

Programming

24,632

1,742



29,522

4,165


Other expenses

13,890

3,392

309.5

%

28,791

13,153

118.9

%

Total costs and expenses

50,306

11,214

348.6

%

89,434

38,085

134.8

%

Segment profit

$

2,667

$

(2,181)



$

(9,260)

$

(10,156)


 

2. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of December 31,

(in thousands)

2017

2016

ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$

148,699

$

134,352

Other current assets

320,831

197,322

Assets held for sale — current

136,004

14,221

Total current assets

605,534

345,895

Investments

7,699

14,221

Property and equipment

209,995

225,437

Goodwill

755,949

575,780

Other intangible assets

425,975

412,551

Licensed programming (less current portion)

85,269

1,796

Deferred income taxes

20,076

16,608

Miscellaneous

19,051

11,798

Assets held for sale — noncurrent



131,820

TOTAL ASSETS

$

2,129,548

$

1,735,906





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable

$

23,647

$

15,976

Customer deposits and unearned revenue

7,353

6,410

Current portion of long-term debt

5,656

6,571

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

154,596

72,294

Liabilities held for sale — current

19,536

2,880

Total current liabilities

210,788

104,131

Long-term debt (less current portion)

687,619

386,614

Other liabilities (less current portion)

293,656

273,929

Liabilities held for sale — noncurrent



25,297

Total equity

937,485

945,935

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

2,129,548

$

1,735,906

 

3. EARNINGS PER SHARE ("EPS")

Unvested awards of share-based payments with rights to receive dividends or dividend equivalents, such as our RSUs, are considered participating securities for purposes of calculating EPS. Under the two-class method, we allocate a portion of net income to these participating securities and therefore exclude that income from the calculation of EPS for common stock. We do not allocate losses to the participating securities.

The following table presents information about basic and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding:










Three Months Ended
December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

(in thousands)

2017

2016

2017

2016







Numerator (for basic and diluted earnings per share)







Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

11,460

$

36,299

$

(12,022)

$

59,922

Loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

1,511



1,511


Income allocated to RSUs

(194)

(604)



(817)

Numerator for basic and diluted earnings per share from
continuing operations attributable to the shareholders of The E.W.
Scripps Company

$

12,777

$

35,695

$

(10,511)

$

59,105

Denominator







Basic weighted-average shares outstanding

81,792

82,401

82,052

83,339

Effective of dilutive securities:







Stock options held by employees and directors



283



300

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding

81,792

82,684

82,052

83,639

Anti-dilutive securities (1)

1,220



1,220




(1)   

Amount outstanding at Balance Sheet date, before application of the treasury stock method and not weighted for period outstanding.

 

4. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

The following quarterly information presents our 2017 quarters recast to reflect the new segments.

2017

(in thousands)

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

Total









Segment operating revenues:









Local Media

$

187,279

$

201,644

$

187,716

$

202,566

$

779,205

National Media

7,327

10,309

9,565

52,973

80,174

Other

1,723

1,796

500

1,436

5,455

Total operating revenues

$

196,329

$

213,749

$

197,781

$

256,975

$

864,834











Segment profit (loss):









Local Media

$

32,351

$

48,736

$

30,372

$

45,431

156,890

National Media

(3,957)

(3,596)

(4,374)

2,667

(9,260)

Other

249

(1,658)

(829)

(123)

(2,361)

Shared services and corporate

(14,582)

(11,335)

(11,437)

(13,152)

(50,506)

Acquisition and related integration costs










Restructuring costs





(2,407)

(2,015)

(4,422)

Depreciation and amortization of intangible
assets

(13,861)

(13,781)

(13,775)

(14,926)

(56,343)

Impairment of goodwill and intangibles





(35,732)



(35,732)

Gains (losses), net on disposal of property and
equipment

(47)

(15)

(114)

7

(169)

Interest expense

(4,195)

(8,248)

(5,720)

(8,534)

(26,697)

Defined benefit pension plan expense

(3,467)

(3,467)

(3,551)

(3,627)

(14,112)

Miscellaneous, net

(879)

5,103

1,187

5,225

10,636

Income (loss) from continuing operations before
income taxes

$

(8,388)

$

11,739

$

(46,380)

$

10,953

$

(32,076)

 

Operating results for our Local Media segment were as follows:






2017

(in thousands)

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

Total









Segment operating revenues:









Core advertising

$

115,948

$

129,378

$

117,956

$

130,180

$

493,462

Political

1,041

2,525

1,689

3,396

8,651

Retransmission

66,211

66,059

63,733

63,496

259,499

Other revenue

4,079

3,682

4,338

5,494

17,593

Total operating revenues

187,279

201,644

187,716

202,566

779,205

Segment costs and expenses:









Employee compensation and benefits

73,453

70,891

71,644

71,770

287,758

Programming

45,150

44,838

47,809

49,148

186,945

Other expenses

36,325

37,179

37,891

36,217

147,612

Total costs and expenses

154,928

152,908

157,344

157,135

622,315

Segment profit

$

32,351

$

48,736

$

30,372

$

45,431

$

156,890

 

Operating results for National Media segment were as follows:






2017

(in thousands)

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

Total









Segment operating revenues:









Katz

$



$



$



$

40,975

$

40,975

Midroll

4,152

4,696

4,163

5,221

18,232

Newsy

1,202

3,136

2,623

3,128

10,089

Other revenue

1,973

2,477

2,779

3,649

10,878

Total operating revenues

7,327

10,309

9,565

52,973

80,174

Segment costs and expenses:









Employee compensation and benefits

6,505

6,643

6,189

11,784

31,121

Programming

1,427

1,848

1,615

24,632

29,522

Other expenses

3,352

5,414

6,135

13,890

28,791

Total costs and expenses

11,284

13,905

13,939

50,306

89,434

Segment profit

$

(3,957)

$

(3,596)

$

(4,374)

$

2,667

$

(9,260)

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scripps-reports-fourth-quarter-2017-results-300605485.html

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company


© PRNewswire 2018
