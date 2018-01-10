Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Eagle Bancorp, Inc.    EGBN

EAGLE BANCORP, INC. (EGBN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Shareholder Alert: Former SEC Attorney Willie Briscoe Investigates Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Officers and Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2018 | 06:15pm CET

Former United States Securities and Exchange Commission attorney Willie Briscoe, founder of The Briscoe Law Firm, PLLC, has launched an investigation of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (“Eagle”) (NASDAQ: EGBN) and several officers and directors for possible violations of federal securities laws.

The firm is investigating potential legal claims against the officers and Board of Directors of Eagle. If you are an affected Eagle shareholder and want to learn more about the investigation, contact Willie Briscoe at The Briscoe Law Firm, PLLC via email at [email protected], or call toll free at (888) 809-2750. There is no cost or fee to you.

The firm seeks to determine if the defendants violated certain provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Specifically, the investigation relates a December 1, 2017, report by Aurelius Value, which stated that it had uncovered evidence of an insider loan scheme involving Eagle’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ronald D. Paul, and certain of Eagle’s other Board members. The report stated, in relevant part, that insiders treat Eagle as “their own private piggy bank” and enrich themselves by carving out undisclosed special deals in which members of the management personally benefit from customer relationships. On this news, Eagle’s share price fell 24.49%.

The Briscoe Law Firm, PLLC is a full service business litigation, commercial transaction, and public advocacy firm with more than 20 years of experience in complex litigation and transactional matters.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EAGLE BANCORP, INC.
06:15p EAGLE BANCORP, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALER : Former SEC Attorney Willie Briscoe Invest..
01/08 HARWOOD FEFFER LLP : Announces Investigation of Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
01/03 Eagle Bancorp Announces Earnings Call On January 18, 2018
2017 HARWOOD FEFFER LLP : Announces Investigation of Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
2017 EAGLE BANCORP, INC. : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Inves..
2017 EAGLE BANCORP, INC. : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Inves..
2017 EAGLE BANCORP INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Y..
2017 EGBN The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation I..
2017 EAGLE BANCORP : Arons & Arons, LLC. Announces Investigation on Behalf of Eagle B..
2017 ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Eagle Bancor..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Bank Investors Bidding Up High Tax Banks Over The Past 2 Days
2017 FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm
2017 PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am
2017 FINANCIALS - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 00 pm
2017 BANKS IN 2018 : Winners For A Growing Economy
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 288 M
EBIT 2017 189 M
Net income 2017 115 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 17,82
P/E ratio 2018 14,76
Capi. / Sales 2017 7,07x
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,38x
Capitalization 2 035 M
Chart EAGLE BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | EGBN | US2689481065 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends EAGLE BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 69,5 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald D. Paul Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Susan G. Riel Chief Operating Officer, Director & EVP
Charles D. Levingston Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Les M. Alperstein Independent Director
Dudley C. Dworken Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EAGLE BANCORP, INC.2.42%2 035
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD0.00%188 016
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%81 490
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP0.31%66 433
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD2.03%60 477
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK0.87%57 151
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.