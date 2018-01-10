Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Shareholder Alert: Former SEC Attorney Willie Briscoe Investigates Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Officers and Directors

Former United States Securities and Exchange Commission attorney Willie Briscoe, founder of The Briscoe Law Firm, PLLC, has launched an investigation of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (“Eagle”) (NASDAQ: EGBN) and several officers and directors for possible violations of federal securities laws.

The firm seeks to determine if the defendants violated certain provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Specifically, the investigation relates a December 1, 2017, report by Aurelius Value, which stated that it had uncovered evidence of an insider loan scheme involving Eagle’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ronald D. Paul, and certain of Eagle’s other Board members. The report stated, in relevant part, that insiders treat Eagle as “their own private piggy bank” and enrich themselves by carving out undisclosed special deals in which members of the management personally benefit from customer relationships. On this news, Eagle’s share price fell 24.49%.

