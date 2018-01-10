Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Shareholder Alert: Former SEC Attorney Willie Briscoe Investigates Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Officers and Directors

Former United States Securities and Exchange Commission attorney Willie
Briscoe, founder of The
Briscoe Law Firm, PLLC, has launched an investigation of Eagle
Bancorp, Inc. (“Eagle”) (NASDAQ: EGBN) and several officers and
directors for possible violations of federal securities laws.
The firm is investigating potential legal claims against the officers
and Board of Directors of Eagle. If you are an affected Eagle
The firm seeks to determine if the defendants violated certain
provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Specifically, the
investigation relates a December 1, 2017, report by Aurelius Value,
which stated that it had uncovered evidence of an insider loan scheme
involving Eagle’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ronald D. Paul,
and certain of Eagle’s other Board members. The report stated, in
relevant part, that insiders treat Eagle as “their own private piggy
bank” and enrich themselves by carving out undisclosed special deals in
which members of the management personally benefit from customer
relationships. On this news, Eagle’s share price fell 24.49%.
