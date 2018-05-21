Eagle Eye : Death of a Director

21 May 2018
Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC
('Eagle Eye' or the 'Company')
Death of a Director
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Andrew Thomson (Drew), a Board Member and Remuneration Committee Chairman of Eagle Eye. Drew has been a non-executive member of the Board of Directors since the IPO of the Company in 2014.
Malcolm Wall, Chairman of the Board declared: 'We are saddened by the loss of Drew who has played an integral role in the growth of Eagle Eye, his expertise and contribution to the Company will be missed. Our thoughts go to his family and loved ones.'
For further information, please contact:
Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS technology company that enables businesses to create a real-time connection with their customers.
Tim Mason, Chief Executive Officer
Lucy Sharman-Munday, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: 0844 824 3686
Investec (Nominated Advisor and Broker)
Corporate Finance: David Anderson / Sebastian Lawrence
Corporate Broking: Sara Hale
Tel: 020 7597 5970
Hudson Sandler
Andrew Leach / Hattie O'Reilly
Tel: 020 7796 4133
Information on Eagle Eye
www.eagleeye.com
The Company's digital marketing platform, Eagle Eye AIR, enables the secure issuance and redemption of digital offers and rewards at scale, across multiple channels, enabling a single customer view. Our platform creates a network effect between merchants, distributors and brands enabling stronger connections and value to all parties, allowing them to reduce cost, improve their customer offer and accelerate their innovation.
The Company's current customer base comprises leading names in UK grocery, retail and hospitality including John Lewis, Asda, J Sainsbury, Greggs, JD Sports, Marks & Spencer, Mitchells & Butlers, Pizza Express, Tesco and Loblaw in Canada.
