Eagle Eye : Death of a Director

21 May 2018

Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC

('Eagle Eye' or the 'Company')

Death of a Director

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Andrew Thomson (Drew), a Board Member and Remuneration Committee Chairman of Eagle Eye. Drew has been a non-executive member of the Board of Directors since the IPO of the Company in 2014.

Malcolm Wall, Chairman of the Board declared: 'We are saddened by the loss of Drew who has played an integral role in the growth of Eagle Eye, his expertise and contribution to the Company will be missed. Our thoughts go to his family and loved ones.'

For further information, please contact:

Tim Mason, Chief Executive Officer Lucy Sharman-Munday, Chief Financial Officer Tel: 0844 824 3686 Investec (Nominated Advisor and Broker) Corporate Finance: David Anderson / Sebastian Lawrence Corporate Broking: Sara Hale Tel: 020 7597 5970 Hudson Sandler Andrew Leach / Hattie O'Reilly Tel: 020 7796 4133 Information on Eagle Eye www.eagleeye.com

Eagle Eye

is a leading SaaS technology company

that enables businesses to create a real-time connection with their customers .

The Company's digital marketing platform, Eagle Eye AIR, enables the secure issuance and redemption of digital offers and rewards at scale, across multiple channels, enabling a single customer view. Our platform creates a network effect between merchants, distributors and brands enabling stronger connections and value to all parties, allowing them to reduce cost, improve their customer offer and accelerate their innovation.

The Company's current customer base comprises leading names in UK grocery, retail and hospitality including John Lewis, Asda,