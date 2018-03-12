Log in
EARTHSTONE ENERGY INC
Earthstone Energy, Inc. Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2017 Conference Call for Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern

03/12/2018

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) (“Earthstone” or the “Company”), announced today that its management will host a conference call on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern (10:00 a.m. Central) to discuss the Company’s operational and financial results for the full year and fourth quarter 2017 and its outlook for 2018. Prepared remarks by Frank A. Lodzinski, President and Chief Executive Officer, Robert J. Anderson, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Engineering, and Mark Lumpkin, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will be followed by a question and answer session.

Investors and analysts are invited to participate in the call by dialing 877-407-6184 for domestic calls or 201-389-0877 for international calls, in both cases asking for the Earthstone conference call.

A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website and by telephone until 11:00 a.m. Eastern (10:00 a.m. Central), Thursday, March 29, 2018. The number for the replay is 877-660-6853 for domestic calls or 201-612-7415 for international calls, using Replay ID: 13677554.

About Earthstone Energy, Inc.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented, independent energy company engaged in development and operation of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. Earthstone is traded on NYSE under the symbol “ESTE.” For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.earthstoneenergy.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 106 M
EBIT 2017 -53,5 M
Net income 2017 -10,9 M
Debt 2017 36,2 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 15,20
EV / Sales 2017 5,94x
EV / Sales 2018 3,87x
Capitalization 591 M
Chart EARTHSTONE ENERGY INC
Duration : Period :
Earthstone Energy Inc Technical Analysis Chart | ESTE | US27032D3044 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends EARTHSTONE ENERGY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 14,7 $
Spread / Average Target 58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Alan Lodzinski Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Steven C. Collins Executive Vice President-Completions & Operations
Mark Lumpkin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raymond J. Singleton Director & EVP-Northern Region
Douglas E. Swanson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EARTHSTONE ENERGY INC-14.39%578
CONOCOPHILLIPS0.31%64 672
CNOOC LTD0.53%64 339
EOG RESOURCES-6.78%59 484
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-14.53%48 717
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-10.96%37 030
