Earthstone Energy, Inc. Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2017 Conference Call for Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) (“Earthstone” or the “Company”), announced today that its management will host a conference call on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern (10:00 a.m. Central) to discuss the Company’s operational and financial results for the full year and fourth quarter 2017 and its outlook for 2018. Prepared remarks by Frank A. Lodzinski, President and Chief Executive Officer, Robert J. Anderson, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Engineering, and Mark Lumpkin, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will be followed by a question and answer session.

Investors and analysts are invited to participate in the call by dialing 877-407-6184 for domestic calls or 201-389-0877 for international calls, in both cases asking for the Earthstone conference call.

A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website and by telephone until 11:00 a.m. Eastern (10:00 a.m. Central), Thursday, March 29, 2018. The number for the replay is 877-660-6853 for domestic calls or 201-612-7415 for international calls, using Replay ID: 13677554.

About Earthstone Energy, Inc.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented, independent energy company engaged in development and operation of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. Earthstone is traded on NYSE under the symbol “ESTE.” For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.earthstoneenergy.com.

