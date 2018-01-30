Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  East Coast Investment Grade       CA2717881015

SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

IIROC Trade Halt - East Coast Investment Grade Income Fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2018 | 09:10pm CET

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2018) - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: 

East Coast Investment Grade Income Fund

TSX Symbol:

ECF.UN (all issues)

Reason:

Pending News

Halt Time (ET)

15:01
   

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly listed company, usually in anticipation of a material news announcement by the company. Trading halts are issued based on the principle that all investors should have the same timely access to important company information. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

- 30 -

For further information: IIROC Inquiries 1-877-442-4322 (Option 3) - Please note that IIROC is not able to provide any additional information regarding a specific trading halt. Information is limited to general enquiries only.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EAST COAST INVESTMENT GRAD
09:19p EAST COAST INVESTMENT GRADE : IIROC Trading Halt - ECF.UN
09:10p IIROC Trade Halt - East Coast Investment Grade Income Fund
09:07p EAST COAST INVESTMENT GRADE : IIROC Trade Halt - East Coast Investment Grade Inc..
01/09 EAST COAST INVESTMENT GRADE INCOME F : Announces 1st Quarter Distributions and A..
2017 EAST COAST INVESTMENT GRADE INCOME F : Announces Distributions for 4th Quarter
2017 EAST COAST INVESTMENT GRADE : IIROC Trade Resumption - ECF.UN
2017 IIROC Trade Resumption - East Coast Investment Grade Income Fund
2017 EAST COAST INVESTMENT GRADE : IIROC Trade Resumption - East Coast Investment Gra..
2017 EAST COAST INVESTMENT GRADE : IIROC Trading Halt - ECF.UN
2017 IIROC Trade Halt - East Coast Investment Grade Income Fund
More news
Chart EAST COAST INVESTMENT GRAD
Duration : Period :
East Coast Investment Grad Technical Analysis Chart | CA2717881015 | 4-Traders
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.