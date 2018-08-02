Log in
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY (EMN)
  Report  
Eastman Chemical : 2018, Aug 02 - Eastman Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report

08/02/2018

KINGSPORT, Tenn., August 2, 2018 - Eastman (NYSE:EMN) today announces the release of its 2018 sustainability report, Changing the trajectory. Building on the company's progress, the report provides a review of Eastman's sustainability strategy and goals as well as highlights from the past year. The interactive report is available online at www.eastman.com/sustainability.

'We know we must create far more value than the resources we use or the future is not sustainable, and as the purchasing power of the world continues to grow, we must innovate to deliver consumer choices that will sustain and protect our world,' said David A. Golden, senior vice president, chief legal & sustainability officer, and corporate secretary. 'In this report, we have outlined a sustainability strategy describing how we help change the trajectory and address some of the world's complex challenges.'

Highlights include the company's focus on accelerating innovation, including examples where sustainability and innovation intersect to address global macro trends and enhance quality of life; continued focus on responsible management of natural resources; commitment to advancing ocean science; and strengthened collaborations to drive positive change through social innovation in the areas of education, environment, empowerment and economic development.

Eastman is a global advanced materials and specialty additives company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With a portfolio of specialty businesses, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. Its market-driven approaches take advantage of world-class technology platforms and leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. Eastman focuses on creating consistent, superior value for all stakeholders. As a globally diverse company, Eastman serves customers in more than 100 countries and had 2017 revenues of approximately $9.5 billion. The company is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA and employs approximately 14,000 people around the world. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

Media Contact:

Amanda Allman
Eastman Corporate Communications
[email protected] | 423.229.1025

Disclaimer

Eastman Chemical Company published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 14:19:08 UTC
