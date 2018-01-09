Eastman Kodak : KODAK and WENN Digital Partner to Launch Major Blockchain Initiative and Cryptocurrency

Today Kodak and WENN Digital, in a licensing partnership, announced the
launch of the KODAKOne image rights management platform and
KODAKCoin, a photo-centric cryptocurrency to empower photographers and
agencies to take greater control in image rights management.
Utilizing blockchain technology, the KODAKOne platform will
create an encrypted, digital ledger of rights ownership for
photographers to register both new and archive work that they can then
license within the platform. With KODAKCoin, participating photographers
are invited to take part in a new economy for photography, receive
payment for licensing their work immediately upon sale, and for both
professional and amateur photographers, sell their work confidently on a
secure blockchain platform. KODAKOne platform provides continual
web crawling in order to monitor and protect the IP of the images
registered in the KODAKOne system. Where unlicensed usage of
images is detected, the KODAKOne platform can efficiently manage
the post-licensing process in order to reward photographers.
“For many in the tech industry, ‘blockchain’ and ‘cryptocurrency’ are
hot buzzwords, but for photographers who’ve long struggled to assert
control over their work and how it’s used, these buzzwords are the keys
to solving what felt like an unsolvable problem,” said Kodak CEO Jeff
Clarke. “Kodak has always sought to democratize photography and make
licensing fair to artists. These technologies give the photography
community an innovative and easy way to do just that.”
“Engaging with a new platform, it is critical photographers know their
work and their income is handled securely and with trust, which is
exactly what we did with KODAKCoin,” said WENN Digital CEO Jan Denecke.
“Subject to the highest standards of compliance, KODAKCoin is all about
paying photographers fairly and giving them an opportunity to get in on
the ground floor of a new economy tailored for them, with secure asset
rights management built right in.”
The initial coin offering will open on January 31, 2018 and is open to
accredited investors from the U.S., UK, Canada and other select
countries. For more information visit www.kodakcoin.com.
This initial Coin Offering is issued under SEC guidelines as a security
token under Regulation 506 (c) as an exempt offering.
For more information and to sign up for product updates, please visit www.kodak.com/go/kodakone.
About Kodak
Kodak is a technology company focused on imaging. We provide – directly
and through partnerships with other innovative companies – hardware,
software, consumables and services to customers in graphic arts,
commercial print, publishing, packaging, entertainment and commercial
films, and consumer products markets. With our world-class R&D
capabilities, innovative solutions portfolio and highly trusted brand,
Kodak is helping customers around the globe to sustainably grow their
own businesses and enjoy their lives. For additional information on
About WENN Digital
WENN Digital, in partnership with Kodak, is the creator of the KODAKOne
platform and the KODAKCoin cryptocurrency. WENN Digital is an
experienced development and operations team with deep expertise in
proprietary blockchain development, big data, copyright law, AI-enabled
image recognition and post licensing monetization systems. WENN Digital
has a strategic relationship with the Deloitte Analytics Institute in
Berlin and the Deloitte Blockchain Institute in Munich. Further, WENN
Digital leverages the market position of its 30-year old subsidiary WENN
Media, which works with approximately 2,500 professional photographers.
WENN Digital’s live operational copyright infringement management system
is delivering revenues to photographers worldwide today and will form
Phase 1 of the KODAKOne platform.
Kodak, KODAKOne and KODAKCoin are trademarks of Eastman Kodak Company.
