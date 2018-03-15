Eastman Kodak : Kodak Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Financial Results

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) today reported financial results for
the fourth quarter and full year 2017, delivering net earnings for the
year of $94 million on revenues of $1.5 billion and continued growth in
key product areas.
Highlights include:
-
GAAP net earnings of $94 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.
GAAP net earnings for the year includes a tax benefit of $101 million
due to the release of a valuation allowance in the fourth quarter of
2017 as a result of increased profits in a location outside the U.S.
-
Operational EBITDA for the year of $57 million.
-
Revenues for 2017 of $1.5 billion, a decline of $112 million compared
with the same period in 2016.
-
Key product lines achieved strong year-over-year growth for the full
year 2017:
-
Volume for KODAK FLEXCEL NX Plates grew by 17 percent.
-
Volume for KODAK SONORA Process Free Plates grew by 21 percent.
-
Annuity revenues for the KODAK PROSPER inkjet platform grew by 13
percent.
-
The company ended the year with a cash balance of $344 million.
2018 Guidance
-
2018 guidance is for revenues of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion and
Operational EBITDA of $60 million to $70 million. Beginning in 2018
Operational EBITDA will only include the service cost component of
pension income in conjunction with the adoption of a new accounting
standard.1 If this change were made in 2017 Operational
EBITDA would have been $49 million.
“2017 was a year of investment in our strategic growth priorities which
bodes well for the future,” said Jeff Clarke, Kodak Chief Executive
Officer. “We also eliminated several business initiatives while
continuing to reduce cost and drive greater efficiency in the company.
We enter 2018 with a stronger growth profile and more productive
operations.”
|
_________________________________
|
1
|
|
Refer to Appendix A of this press release for additional information.
|
|
|
Revenues for the full year 2017 were $1.5 billion, down 7 percent from
2016. The revenue decline was driven by volume and pricing declines
within the company’s commercial print business and volume declines in
the company’s consumer inkjet and industrial film and chemicals
businesses.
The company’s cash balance was $344 million at the end of 2017, compared
with $434 million at the end of 2016. The company used cash to invest in
strategic growth businesses, fund working capital needs, meet legacy
cash obligations and service and prepay debt.
“Our use of cash in 2017 included meaningful investments in the
ULTRASTREAM inkjet platform, FLEXCEL NX packaging, SONORA X plates,
advanced materials and brand licensing which will contribute to growth,”
said David Bullwinkle, Kodak Chief Financial Officer. “In the fourth
quarter of 2017, we reprioritized our investments to focus on shorter
payback periods and reduced costs which will improve our ability to
generate cash in 2018 and beyond.”
Print Systems Division (PSD), Kodak’s largest division, had Q4
revenues of $261 million, a 6 percent decline compared with Q4 in 2016.
Operational EBITDA for the quarter was $16 million, compared with $39
million for the same period a year ago. Print Systems Division had
full-year 2017 revenues of $942 million, a 7 percent decline compared
with 2016. Full-year Operational EBITDA was $58 million, a decline of
$48 million compared with the prior year. The decline was due primarily
to industry pricing pressures, higher aluminum costs and an overall
commercial print industry slowdown.
PSD’s environmentally-advantaged KODAK SONORA Process Free Plates had
continued strong performance, delivering 21 percent year-over-year
growth in unit sales. SONORA Plates now account for 19 percent of the
division’s total plate unit sales.
Enterprise Inkjet Systems Division (EISD), including the KODAK
PROSPER and KODAK VERSAMARK businesses and the investment in ULTRASTREAM
inkjet technology, had fourth-quarter revenues of $39 million, down from
$43 million in the same period in 2016. Operational EBITDA was $3
million, an increase of $1 million compared with the fourth quarter of
2016.
For the full year 2017, EISD revenues were $144 million, compared with
$166 million in 2016. Operational EBITDA for the full year 2017
increased by $21 million from 2016 to $5 million in 2017. The results
reflect the positive impact of cost control actions and continued strong
growth in PROSPER annuities.
The company continues to invest in the development of KODAK ULTRASTREAM,
the next-generation inkjet writing system, which is scheduled for launch
in 2019.
Flexographic Packaging Division (FPD) includes KODAK FLEXCEL NX
Systems and Plates as well as other packaging businesses, such as analog
flexographic plates and letterpress plates, proofing products and
services. Revenues for Q4 were $41 million, up $7 million compared with
the same period a year ago. Operational EBITDA for Q4 was $10 million,
an improvement of $3 million compared with the fourth quarter of 2016.
For the full year 2017, revenues were $145 million, compared with $132
million in the prior year, or a 10 percent improvement. Full-year
Operational EBITDA of $31 million is an improvement of $7 million
compared with the prior year.
FLEXCEL NX products continue to deliver strong growth. Year over year,
FLEXCEL NX plate volume increased 13% for the quarter and 17% for the
full year. The division continues to invest in new product development
and infrastructure, including a total investment of $16 million to build
a plate manufacturing line in Weatherford, Oklahoma.
Software and Solutions Division (SSD) revenues for Q4 were $21
million, a $3 million decline compared with the same period last year.
Operational EBITDA declined $1 million compared with the prior-year
quarter. For the full year, SSD revenues were $85 million, down from $90
million last year. Full-year Operational EBITDA remained flat compared
with the prior year.
Consumer and Film Division (CFD) revenues for the fourth quarter
were $47 million, flat compared with Q4 of 2016. Operational EBITDA
declined from negative $2 million to negative $6 million.
For the year, revenues for CFD were $198 million, down from $221 million
in 2016. Operational EBITDA for the division was down $32 million for
the year, driven by the continued expected decline in the consumer
inkjet business and higher film manufacturing costs associated with a
vendor transition.
CFD’s brand licensing business had continued growth in 2017, adding
twelve brand licensing partners including the key areas of instant film
photography and 3D printing for the educational market.
Advanced Materials and 3D (AM3D) had Operational EBITDA for the
full year of negative $26 million, flat with the prior year. The
division took significant cost actions in Q4 and sharpened its focus on
investments in light-blocking particles, printed electronics and
advanced materials.
Eastman Business Park Division (EBPD) had full-year 2017 revenues
of $16 million, an increase of $1 million from the prior year.
Operational EBITDA was $4 million, an increase of $2 million compared
with 2016. The division increased the number of tenants in the Park from
94 in 2016 to 104 in 2017.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue and Operational EBITDA Q4 2017 vs. Q4 2016
|
($ millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4 2017 Actuals
|
|
|
|
PSD
|
|
EISD
|
|
FPD
|
|
SSD
|
|
CFD
|
|
AM3D
|
|
EBPD
|
|
Total EK
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
$
|
261
|
|
|
$
|
39
|
|
|
$
|
41
|
|
$
|
21
|
|
|
$
|
47
|
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
|
$
|
4
|
|
$
|
414
|
|
Operational EBITDA *
|
|
|
|
$
|
16
|
|
|
$
|
3
|
|
|
$
|
10
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
|
$
|
(6
|
)
|
|
$
|
(5
|
)
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
$
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4 2016 Actuals
|
|
|
|
PSD
|
|
EISD
|
|
FPD
|
|
SSD
|
|
CFD
|
|
AM3D
|
|
EBPD
|
|
Total EK
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
$
|
279
|
|
|
$
|
43
|
|
|
$
|
34
|
|
$
|
24
|
|
|
$
|
47
|
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
|
$
|
4
|
|
$
|
432
|
|
Operational EBITDA *
|
|
|
|
$
|
39
|
|
|
$
|
2
|
|
|
$
|
7
|
|
$
|
2
|
|
|
$
|
(2
|
)
|
|
$
|
(5
|
)
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4 2017 Actuals vs. Q4 2016 Actuals
B/(W)
|
|
|
|
PSD
|
|
EISD
|
|
FPD
|
|
SSD
|
|
CFD
|
|
AM3D
|
|
EBPD
|
|
Total EK
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
$
|
(18
|
)
|
|
$
|
(4
|
)
|
|
$
|
7
|
|
$
|
(3
|
)
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
(18
|
)
|
Operational EBITDA *
|
|
|
|
$
|
(23
|
)
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
|
$
|
3
|
|
$
|
(1
|
)
|
|
$
|
(4
|
)
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
$
|
(23
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4 2017 Actuals on constant currency ** vs. Q4 2016
Actuals
B/(W)
|
|
|
|
PSD
|
|
EISD
|
|
FPD
|
|
SSD
|
|
CFD
|
|
AM3D
|
|
EBPD
|
|
Total EK
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
$
|
(27
|
)
|
|
$
|
(5
|
)
|
|
$
|
5
|
|
$
|
(3
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1
|
)
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
(31
|
)
|
Operational EBITDA *
|
|
|
|
$
|
(25
|
)
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
2
|
|
$
|
(1
|
)
|
|
$
|
(5
|
)
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
$
|
(28
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*
|
|
Total Operational EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The
reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures is provided in
Appendix A of this press release.
|
|
**
|
|
The impact of foreign exchange represents the 2017 foreign
exchange impact using average foreign exchange rates for the three
months ended December 31, 2016, rather than the actual exchange
rates in effect for the three months ended December 31, 2017.
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue and Operational EBITDA FY 2017 vs. FY 2016
|
($ millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 2017 Actuals
|
|
|
|
PSD
|
|
EISD
|
|
FPD
|
|
SSD
|
|
CFD
|
|
AM3D
|
|
EBPD
|
|
Total EK
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
$
|
942
|
|
|
$
|
144
|
|
|
$
|
145
|
|
$
|
85
|
|
|
$
|
198
|
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
|
$
|
16
|
|
|
1,531
|
|
Operational EBITDA *
|
|
|
|
$
|
58
|
|
|
$
|
5
|
|
|
$
|
31
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
|
$
|
(16
|
)
|
|
$
|
(26
|
)
|
|
$
|
4
|
|
$
|
57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 2016 Actuals
|
|
|
|
PSD
|
|
EISD
|
|
FPD
|
|
SSD
|
|
CFD
|
|
AM3D
|
|
EBPD
|
|
Total EK
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
1,018
|
|
|
$
|
166
|
|
|
$
|
132
|
|
$
|
90
|
|
|
$
|
221
|
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
|
$
|
15
|
|
|
1,643
|
|
Operational EBITDA *
|
|
|
|
$
|
106
|
|
|
$
|
(16
|
)
|
|
$
|
24
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
|
$
|
16
|
|
|
$
|
(26
|
)
|
|
$
|
2
|
|
$
|
107
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 2017 Actuals vs. FY 2016 Actuals
B/(W)
|
|
|
|
PSD
|
|
EISD
|
|
FPD
|
|
SSD
|
|
CFD
|
|
AM3D
|
|
EBPD
|
|
Total EK
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
$
|
(76
|
)
|
|
$
|
(22
|
)
|
|
$
|
13
|
|
$
|
(5
|
)
|
|
$
|
(23
|
)
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
$
|
(112
|
)
|
Operational EBITDA *
|
|
|
|
$
|
(48
|
)
|
|
$
|
21
|
|
|
$
|
7
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
(32
|
)
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
2
|
|
$
|
(50
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 2017 Actuals on constant currency** vs. FY 2016 Actuals
B/(W)
|
|
|
|
PSD
|
|
EISD
|
|
FPD
|
|
SSD
|
|
CFD
|
|
AM3D
|
|
EBPD
|
|
Total EK
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
$
|
(81
|
)
|
|
$
|
(21
|
)
|
|
$
|
12
|
|
$
|
(4
|
)
|
|
$
|
(23
|
)
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
$
|
(116
|
)
|
Operational EBITDA *
|
|
|
|
$
|
(50
|
)
|
|
$
|
22
|
|
|
$
|
5
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
(32
|
)
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
2
|
|
$
|
(53
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*
|
|
Total Operational EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The
reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures is provided in
Appendix A of this press release.
|
|
**
|
|
The impact of foreign exchange represents the 2017 foreign
exchange impact using average foreign exchange rates for the
twelve months ended December 31, 2016, rather than the actual
exchange rates in effect for the twelve months ended December 31,
2017.
|
|
|
About Kodak
Kodak is a technology company focused on imaging. We provide – directly
and through partnerships with other innovative companies – hardware,
software, consumables and services to customers in graphic arts,
commercial print, publishing, packaging, electronic displays,
entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets. With
our world-class R&D capabilities, innovative solutions portfolio and
highly trusted brand, Kodak is helping customers around the globe to
sustainably grow their own businesses and enjoy their lives. For
additional information on Kodak, visit us at kodak.com,
follow us on Twitter @Kodak,
or like us on Facebook at Kodak.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” as that term is
defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements include statements concerning Kodak’s plans,
objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenue or
performance, capital expenditures, liquidity, investments, financing
needs and business trends and other information that is not historical
information. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,”
“expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,”
“predicts,” “forecasts,” “strategy,” “continues,” “goals,” “targets” or
future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “should,” “could,” or
“may,” and similar expressions, as well as statements that do not relate
strictly to historical or current facts, are intended to identify
forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including
management’s examination of historical operating trends and data, are
based upon Kodak’s expectations and various assumptions.
Future events or results may differ from those anticipated or expressed
in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause
actual events or results to differ materially from the forward-looking
statements include, among others, the risks and uncertainties described
in more detail in Kodak’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended
December 31, 2017 under the headings “Business,” “Risk Factors,” “Legal
Proceedings” and/or “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial
Condition and Results of Operations—Liquidity and Capital Resources,”
and in other filings Kodak makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission from time to time, as well as the following: Kodak’s ability
to improve and sustain its operating structure, cash flow, profitability
and other financial results; the ability of Kodak to achieve cash
forecasts, financial projections and projected growth; Kodak’s ability
to achieve the financial and operational results contained in its
business plans; Kodak’s ability to comply with the covenants in its
various credit facilities; Kodak’s ability to fund continued
investments, capital needs and restructuring payments and service its
debt and Series A Preferred Stock; Kodak’s ability to discontinue, sell
or spin-off certain businesses or operations or otherwise monetize
assets; changes in foreign currency exchange rates, commodity prices and
interest rates; Kodak’s ability to effectively anticipate technology
trends and develop and market new products, solutions and technologies;
Kodak’s ability to effectively compete with large, well-financed
industry participants; continued sufficient availability of borrowings
and letters of credit under Kodak’s revolving credit facility, Kodak’s
ability to obtain additional financing if and as needed and Kodak’s
ability to provide or facilitate financing for its customers; the
performance by third parties of their obligations to supply products,
components or services to Kodak; and the impact of the global economic
environment on Kodak.
There may be other factors that may cause Kodak’s actual results to
differ materially from the forward-looking statements. All
forward-looking statements attributable to Kodak or persons acting on
its behalf apply only as of the date of this press release and are
expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements
included or referenced in this press release. Kodak undertakes no
obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect
events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the
occurrence of unanticipated events.
APPENDICES
A. NON-GAAP MEASURES
In this fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results news
release, reference is made to the following non-GAAP financial measures:
-
Operational EBITDA;
-
Revenues and Operational EBITDA on a constant currency basis;
-
Operational EBITDA excluding the amortization of prior service credit
component of pension income.
Kodak believes that these non-GAAP measures represent important internal
measures of performance. Accordingly, where they are provided, it is to
give investors the same financial data management uses with the belief
that this information will assist the investment community in properly
assessing the underlying performance of Kodak, its financial condition,
results of operations and cash flow.
Kodak’s segment measure of profit and loss is an adjusted earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Operational
EBITDA”). The change in revenues and Operational EBITDA on a constant
currency basis, as presented in this financial results news release, is
calculated by using average foreign exchange rates for the three or
twelve months ended December 31, 2016, rather than the actual exchange
rates in effect for the three or twelve months ended December 31, 2017.
This press release also contains a forward-looking estimate of full-year
2018 Operational EBITDA. Kodak is unable to provide a reconciliation of
full-year 2018 Operational EBITDA to a forward-looking estimate of GAAP
net income / loss because projected GAAP net income / loss for the full
year would require inclusion of the projected impact of future excluded
items, including items that are not currently determinable or dependent
on future events which may be uncertain or outside of Kodak’s control,
such as assets sales, asset impairments, foreign exchange gains /
losses, changes in the fair value of the conversion option derivative
liability, unanticipated items not reflective of ongoing operations, or
other items. Due to the uncertainty of the likelihood, amount and timing
of any such items, Kodak does not have information available to provide
a quantitative reconciliation of full-year 2018 projected net income /
loss to an Operational EBITDA projection.
The following table reconciles the most directly comparable GAAP measure
of Net Earnings Attributable to Eastman Kodak Company to Operational
EBITDA and Operational EBITDA on a constant currency basis for the three
months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4 2017
|
|
Q4 2016
|
|
$ Change
|
|
% Change
|
Net Earnings Attributable to Eastman Kodak Company (GAAP basis)
|
|
|
|
$
|
129
|
|
|
$
|
10
|
|
|
$
|
119
|
|
|
1190
|
%
|
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
-100
|
%
|
Net earnings
|
|
|
|
$
|
129
|
|
|
$
|
11
|
|
|
$
|
118
|
|
|
1073
|
%
|
All Other (2)
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-100
|
%
|
Corporate components of pension and OPEB income (3)
|
|
|
|
|
(36
|
)
|
|
|
(40
|
)
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
-10
|
%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
-22
|
%
|
Restructuring costs and other (4)
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
200
|
%
|
Stock based compensation
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0
|
%
|
Consulting and other costs (5)
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
Idle costs (6)
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0
|
%
|
Manufacturing costs originally planned to be absorbed by silver
metal mesh touch screen production (7)
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
-100
|
%
|
Other operating (income) expense, net (1)
|
|
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
-129
|
%
|
Interest expense (1)
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
-33
|
%
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net (1)
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
-100
|
%
|
Other (income) charges, net (1)
|
|
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
-500
|
%
|
Reorganization items, net (1)
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
-100
|
%
|
(Benefit) provision for income taxes (1)
|
|
|
|
|
(104
|
)
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
(121
|
)
|
|
-712
|
%
|
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (1)
|
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
n/a
|
|
Operational EBITDA
|
|
|
|
$
|
20
|
|
|
$
|
43
|
|
|
$
|
(23
|
)
|
|
-53
|
%
|
Impact of foreign exchange (8)
|
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
|
Operational EBITDA on a constant currency basis
|
|
|
|
$
|
15
|
|
|
$
|
43
|
|
|
$
|
(28
|
)
|
|
-65
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following table reconciles the most directly comparable GAAP measure
of Net Earnings Attributable to Eastman Kodak Company to Operational
EBITDA and Operational EBITDA on a constant currency basis for the
twelve months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 2017
|
|
FY 2016
|
|
$ Change
|
|
% Change
|
Net Earnings Attributable to Eastman Kodak Company (GAAP basis)
|
|
|
|
$
|
94
|
|
|
$
|
15
|
|
|
$
|
79
|
|
|
527
|
%
|
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
-100
|
%
|
Net earnings
|
|
|
|
$
|
94
|
|
|
$
|
16
|
|
|
$
|
78
|
|
|
488
|
%
|
All Other (2)
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
-100
|
%
|
Corporate components of pension and OPEB income (3)
|
|
|
|
|
(144
|
)
|
|
|
(161
|
)
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
-11
|
%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
|
(25
|
)
|
|
-24
|
%
|
Restructuring costs and other (4)
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
138
|
%
|
Stock based compensation
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
13
|
%
|
Consulting and other costs (5)
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
-29
|
%
|
Idle costs (6)
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0
|
%
|
Manufacturing costs originally planned to be absorbed by silver
metal mesh touch screen production (7)
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
-100
|
%
|
Other operating expense, net (1)
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
75
|
%
|
Goodwill impairment loss (1)
|
|
|
|
|
56
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
56
|
|
|
n/a
|
|
Interest expense (1)
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
(28
|
)
|
|
-47
|
%
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net (1)
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
-100
|
%
|
Other (income) charges, net (1)
|
|
|
|
|
(37
|
)
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
(41
|
)
|
|
-1025
|
%
|
Reorganization items, net (1)
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
-100
|
%
|
(Benefit) provision for income taxes (1)
|
|
|
|
|
(110
|
)
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
(143
|
)
|
|
-433
|
%
|
Equity in loss of equity method investment, net of income taxes (1)
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
n/a
|
|
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (1)
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0
|
%
|
Operational EBITDA
|
|
|
|
$
|
57
|
|
|
$
|
107
|
|
|
$
|
(50
|
)
|
|
-47
|
%
|
Impact of foreign exchange (8)
|
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
|
Operational EBITDA on a constant currency basis
|
|
|
|
$
|
54
|
|
|
$
|
107
|
|
|
$
|
(53
|
)
|
|
-50
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following table reconciles the most directly comparable GAAP measure
of Net Earnings Attributable to Eastman Kodak Company to Operational
EBITDA excluding the amortization of prior service credit component of
pension income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 2017
|
Net Earnings Attributable to Eastman Kodak Company (GAAP basis)
|
|
|
|
$
|
94
|
|
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net earnings
|
|
|
|
$
|
94
|
|
All Other (2)
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Corporate components of pension and OPEB income (3)
|
|
|
|
|
(144
|
)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
Restructuring costs and other (4)
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
Stock based compensation
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
Consulting and other costs (5)
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
Idle costs (6)
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Other operating expense, net (1)
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
Goodwill impairment loss (1)
|
|
|
|
|
56
|
|
Interest expense (1)
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
Other (income) charges, net (1)
|
|
|
|
|
(37
|
)
|
(Benefit) provision for income taxes (1)
|
|
|
|
|
(110
|
)
|
Equity in loss of equity method investment, net of income taxes (1)
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (1)
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Operational EBITDA
|
|
|
|
$
|
57
|
|
Amortization of prior service credit component of pension income (9)
|
|
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
Operational EBITDA excluding amortization of prior service credit
component of pension income
|
|
|
|
$
|
49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Footnote Explanations:
|
|
(1)
|
|
As reported in the Consolidated Statement of Operations.
|
(2)
|
|
RED utilities variable interest entity, which was deconsolidated on
December 31, 2016 (interest and depreciation of RED are included in
the respective lines in the table).
|
(3)
|
|
Composed of interest cost, expected return on plan assets,
amortization of actuarial gains and losses, and curtailment and
settlement components of pension and other postretirement benefit
expenses.
|
(4)
|
|
Restructuring costs and other as reported in the Consolidated
Statement of Operations plus $7 million of inventory write-downs
included in cost of revenues for the twelve months ended December
31, 2017.
|
(5)
|
|
Consulting and other costs are professional services and internal
costs associated with certain corporate strategic initiatives.
|
(6)
|
|
Consists of third party costs such as security, maintenance, and
utilities required to maintain land and buildings in certain
locations not used in any Kodak operations.
|
(7)
|
|
Consists of manufacturing costs originally planned to be absorbed by
silver metal mesh touch screen production that are excluded from the
segment measure of profit and loss.
|
(8)
|
|
The impact of foreign exchange represents the foreign exchange
impact using average foreign exchange rates for the three or twelve
months ended December 31, 2016, rather than the actual exchange
rates in effect for the three or twelve months ended December 31,
2017.
|
(9)
|
|
Kodak adopted Accounting Standards Update (“ASU”) 2017-07,
Compensation – Retirement Benefits (Topic 715): Improving the
Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic
Postretirement Benefit Cost as of January 1, 2018. Among other
provisions, ASU 2017-07 requires entities to report the service cost
component of net benefit costs in the same line item(s) as other
compensation costs arising from services rendered during the period
and to report all other components of net benefit costs outside a
subtotal of income from operations. As of January 1, 2018, Kodak’s
segment earnings measure of Operational EBITDA will exclude all
components of net benefit costs except for service costs. Prior to
January 1, 2018 Operational EBITDA excludes all components of net
benefit costs except for service cost and amortization of prior
service costs.
|
|
|
B. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
2015
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,232
|
|
|
$
|
1,320
|
|
|
$
|
1,452
|
|
Services
|
|
|
|
|
299
|
|
|
|
323
|
|
|
|
351
|
|
Total net revenues
|
|
|
|
|
1,531
|
|
|
|
1,643
|
|
|
|
1,803
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
|
|
981
|
|
|
|
1,028
|
|
|
|
1,175
|
|
Services
|
|
|
|
|
195
|
|
|
|
212
|
|
|
|
247
|
|
Total cost of revenues
|
|
|
|
|
1,176
|
|
|
|
1,240
|
|
|
|
1,422
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
|
355
|
|
|
|
403
|
|
|
|
381
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
|
205
|
|
|
|
198
|
|
|
|
226
|
|
Research and development costs
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
61
|
|
Restructuring costs and other
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
Other operating expense (income), net
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
Goodwill impairment loss
|
|
|
|
|
56
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
(Loss) earnings from continuing operations before interest expense,
loss on
early extinguishment of debt, net, other charges, net,
reorganization items,
net and income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other (income) charges, net
|
|
|
|
|
(37
|
)
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
Reorganization items, net
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
5
|
|
(Loss) earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
(35
|
)
|
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
(110
|
)
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
Equity in loss of equity method investment, net of income
taxes
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Earnings (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
(67
|
)
|
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
NET EARNINGS (LOSS)
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
(75
|
)
|
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
NET EARNINGS (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY
|
|
|
|
$
|
94
|
|
|
$
|
15
|
|
|
$
|
(80
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The notes accompanying the Company’s financial statements contained in
its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, are
an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
$
|
344
|
|
|
$
|
434
|
|
Trade receivables, net of allowances of $9 and $8, respectively
|
|
|
|
|
282
|
|
|
|
277
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
|
|
|
276
|
|
|
|
271
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
|
|
56
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
|
958
|
|
|
|
1,039
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of
$394 and $344, respectively
|
|
|
|
|
314
|
|
|
|
342
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
88
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
|
|
86
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
188
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
|
115
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,707
|
|
|
$
|
1,776
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY
(DEFICIT)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable, trade
|
|
|
|
$
|
198
|
|
|
$
|
200
|
|
Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
217
|
|
|
|
211
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
419
|
|
|
|
417
|
|
Long-term debt, net of current portion
|
|
|
|
|
399
|
|
|
|
405
|
|
Pension and other postretirement liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
466
|
|
|
|
603
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
202
|
|
|
|
268
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
1,486
|
|
|
|
1,693
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Redeemable, convertible Series A preferred stock, no par value, $100
per share liquidation preference
|
|
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
|
156
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity (Deficit)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Additional paid in capital
|
|
|
|
|
631
|
|
|
|
641
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
|
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
|
|
(174
|
)
|
|
|
(268
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
|
|
(391
|
)
|
|
|
(438
|
)
|
Total equity (deficit)
|
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
|
(73
|
)
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND
EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,707
|
|
|
$
|
1,776
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The notes accompanying the Company’s financial statements contained in
its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, are
an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
