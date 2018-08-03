Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  EasyJet    EZJ   GB00B7KR2P84

EASYJET (EZJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Alitalia did not consider offers from investors 'appropriate' - report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 05:16pm CEST
An Alitalia airplane is seen before take off from the Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - The three offers that Alitalia received during a sales process kicked off by Italy's previous government were not appropriate for the Italian carrier, the state-appointed commissioners who have run the airline since last year said in a report on Friday.

Uncertainty now looms over Alitalia, once a symbol of Italy's buoyant post-war economy and national prestige, after the search for new investors was put on hold by the country's new government.

The commissioners' report did not say who had made the three offers but added that Alitalia did not enter exclusive negotiations with any of the potential buyers because they had all lacked commitment and essential elements such as bid bonds, contractual documents and industrial plans.

EasyJet, Lufthansa and Wizz Air all submitted expressions of interest after Alitalia was put under special administration in May last year for the second time in a decade in the face of increased competition from low-cost carriers and high speed trains.

Italy's new transport minister said last month that 51 percent of Alitalia was to be kept in Italian hands "but with a strong investor next to it," without giving further details on how the State would intervene and whether a sale would go ahead.

Political uncertainty around Italy's national elections and the subsequent change of government had meant interested investors taking a conservative approach, industry sources said.

Alitalia's commissioners have been putting the carrier's books in order and first-half revenues rose 4.3 percent year-on-year to 1.4 billion euros (£1.24 billion). Costs fell 8.6 percent to 1.5 billion euros, despite those linked to fuel rising by almost 22 percent.

The airline also cut its core loss to 124 million euros.

(Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASYJET 1.05% 1546 Delayed Quote.4.51%
LUFTHANSA GROUP -1.24% 23.18 Delayed Quote.-23.57%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC 0.93% 3362 Delayed Quote.-9.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EASYJET
05:16pAlitalia did not consider offers from investors 'appropriate' - report
RE
08/02EASYJET : Aviation badge set to get Brownies flying high
PU
07/31North Atlantic tailwinds lift Lufthansa revenue outlook
RE
07/30IAG boss aims to stop strikes
AQ
07/27EASYJET : seeks more than 1,000 new cabin crew to join its ranks
AQ
07/26EASYJET : announces recruitment for more than 1200 new cabin crew
PU
07/25EASYJET : passengers can now check-in luggage from home
PU
07/25Air traffic controller strikes force Wizz Air to trim capacity growth outlook
RE
07/24Four airlines submit complaint against France over strikes
RE
07/23Weak summer fares, strikes clip Ryanair's wings
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/19EasyJet Plc (ESYJY) Q3 Trading Update - Slideshow 
07/18More on EasyJet's Q3 results 
07/18easyJet reports Q3 results 
06/12EASYJET : The Low-Cost Airline Then, And Now Is Ready To Fly 
06/04IATA cuts airline profit forecast 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 5 789 M
EBIT 2018 605 M
Net income 2018 382 M
Debt 2018 267 M
Yield 2018 3,61%
P/E ratio 2018 14,60
P/E ratio 2019 11,29
EV / Sales 2018 1,14x
EV / Sales 2019 1,05x
Capitalization 6 314 M
Chart EASYJET
Duration : Period :
easyJet Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASYJET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 18,5  GBP
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Lundgren Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert John Orr Barton Chairman
Margaret Christine Browne Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Robert Findlay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Chris Brocklesby Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASYJET4.51%8 221
DELTA AIR LINES-3.73%37 048
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC19.96%21 814
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP5.22%18 842
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-13.18%17 970
AIR CHINA LTD.-38.96%15 244
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.