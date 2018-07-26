Log in
News

easyJet : announces recruitment for more than 1200 new cabin crew

07/26/2018 | 10:36am CEST

easyJet, Europe's leading airline, has today announced that it is to recruit more than 1200 new permanent and fixed term cabin crew positions, over half of which will be based in the UK.

The airline, which flies more than 300 aircraft on over 1000 routes in 33 countries, will offer its new cabin crew positions at some of easyJet's largest bases across Europe. New recruits will fly on a modern fleet of Airbus, including the A321neo, and will have access to a number of rewards, high quality training and opportunities for career development.

The recruitment announcement follows the recent launch of easyJet's cabin crew apprenticeship scheme, offering 25 apprentices a year-long programme combining training at easyJet's Gatwick academy and on the job experience. easyJet was the first airline in the UK to offer apprenticeships under the new Government apprenticeship standards.

easyJet currently employs over 8,700 cabin crew who are at the forefront of the airline's operations, ensuring the highest safety standards are met and providing friendly service for easyJet's 90 million passengers every year.

Tina Milton, Director of Cabin Services at easyJet, said:

"We're delighted to be opening recruitment for more than 1200 cabin crew positions.

"easyJet is a fantastic company to work for with everyone across the airline working together as one team to ensure we provide the excellent customer service to our passengers.

"Being cabin crew is a very rewarding role - our teams are extremely professional and energetic with a real sense of fun. We're looking forward to welcoming more people into our growing team."

New recruits will complete a series of online pre-coursework tasks, and will then undertake three weeks of thorough practical demonstrations in areas such as safety procedures, aviation security and first aid.

easyJet's onboard team includes three Flight Attendants and a Cabin Manager, who work closely with the Captain and First Officer.

Candidates can apply now at careers.easyjet.com

. ENDS

For further information, please contact the easyJet Press Office on 01582 525252, log onto www.easyjet.com or follow @easyJet_Press

About easyJet

easyJet is Europe's leading airline offering a unique and winning combination of the best route network connecting Europe's primary airports, with great value fares and friendly service.

easyJet flies on more of Europe's most popular routes than any other airline. easyJet carries over 83 million passengers annually, of which more than 13 million are travelling on business. easyJet flies 308 aircraft on more than 1000 routes to 154 airports across 33 countries. More than 300 million Europeans live within one hour's drive of an easyJet airport.

easyJet aims to be a good corporate citizen, employing people on local contracts in eight countries across Europe in full compliance with national laws and recognising their trade unions. The airline supports a number of local charities and also has a corporate partnership with UNICEF which has raised over £10m for the most vulnerable children since it was established in 2012.

The airline takes sustainability seriously. easyJet invests in the latest technology, operates efficiently and fills most of its seats which means that an easyJet passenger's carbon footprint is 22% less than a passenger on a traditional airline, flying the same aircraft on the same route.

Innovation is in easyJet's DNA - from our launch over 20 years ago when we changed the way people fly to the present day where we lead the industry in digital, web, engineering and operational innovations to make travel more easy and affordable for our passengers.

Disclaimer

easyjet plc published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 08:35:05 UTC
