easyJet : monthly traffic statistics for July 2018*

Month ending July 2018 July 2017 Change Passengers1 8,540,193 8,174,606 4.5% Load Factor2 96.9% 96.8% 0.1pp

Rolling 12 months ending July 2018 July 2017 Change Passengers1 83,639,260 78,782,187 6.2% Load Factor2 93.6% 92.2% 1.4pp

*The passenger statistics above do not include Tegel operations.

easyJet again experienced a number of cancellations in July driven by industrial action, ATC restrictions, a runway closure at Gatwick airport as well as adverse weather. While they were predominantly outside of the airline's control, we have ensured we have looked after any customers disrupted by providing alternative flights and hotel accommodation. easyJet also submitted a complaint to the European Commission last month over the continued industrial action.

Enquiries should be directed to:

easyJet plc Investor: Stuart Morgan +44 (0) 7989 665 484 Michael Barker +44 (0) 7985 890 939 Media: Anna Knowles, Communications +44 (0) 7985 873 313

1 Represents the number of earned seats flown. Earned seats include seats that are flown whether or not the passenger turns up because easyJet is a no-refund airline, and once a flight has departed a no-show customer is generally not entitled to change flights or seek a refund. Earned seats also include seats provided for promotional purposes and to staff for business travel.

2 Represents the number of passengers as a proportion of the number of seats available for passengers. No weighting of the load factor is carried out to recognise the effect of varying flight (or "stage") lengths