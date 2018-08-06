Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  EasyJet    EZJ   GB00B7KR2P84

EASYJET (EZJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/06 10:45:09 am
1555.75 GBp   +0.40%
10:21aEASYJET : monthly traffic statistics for July 2018*
PU
08:16aEASYJET : Passenger Statistics for July 2018
PU
08/03Alitalia did not consider offers from investors 'appropriate' - r..
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

easyJet : monthly traffic statistics for July 2018*

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 10:21am CEST
Month ending July 2018 July 2017 Change
Passengers1 8,540,193 8,174,606 4.5%
Load Factor2 96.9% 96.8% 0.1pp

Rolling 12 months ending July 2018 July 2017 Change
Passengers1 83,639,260 78,782,187 6.2%
Load Factor2 93.6% 92.2% 1.4pp

*The passenger statistics above do not include Tegel operations.

easyJet again experienced a number of cancellations in July driven by industrial action, ATC restrictions, a runway closure at Gatwick airport as well as adverse weather. While they were predominantly outside of the airline's control, we have ensured we have looked after any customers disrupted by providing alternative flights and hotel accommodation. easyJet also submitted a complaint to the European Commission last month over the continued industrial action.

Enquiries should be directed to:

easyJet plc
Investor:
Stuart Morgan +44 (0) 7989 665 484
Michael Barker +44 (0) 7985 890 939
Media:
Anna Knowles, Communications +44 (0) 7985 873 313

1 Represents the number of earned seats flown. Earned seats include seats that are flown whether or not the passenger turns up because easyJet is a no-refund airline, and once a flight has departed a no-show customer is generally not entitled to change flights or seek a refund. Earned seats also include seats provided for promotional purposes and to staff for business travel.

2 Represents the number of passengers as a proportion of the number of seats available for passengers. No weighting of the load factor is carried out to recognise the effect of varying flight (or "stage") lengths

Disclaimer

easyjet plc published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 08:20:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EASYJET
10:21aEASYJET : monthly traffic statistics for July 2018*
PU
08:16aEASYJET : Passenger Statistics for July 2018
PU
08/03Alitalia did not consider offers from investors 'appropriate' - report
RE
08/02EASYJET : Aviation badge set to get Brownies flying high
PU
07/31North Atlantic tailwinds lift Lufthansa revenue outlook
RE
07/30IAG boss aims to stop strikes
AQ
07/27EASYJET : seeks more than 1,000 new cabin crew to join its ranks
AQ
07/26EASYJET : announces recruitment for more than 1200 new cabin crew
PU
07/25EASYJET : passengers can now check-in luggage from home
PU
07/25Air traffic controller strikes force Wizz Air to trim capacity growth outlook
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/19EasyJet Plc (ESYJY) Q3 Trading Update - Slideshow 
07/18More on EasyJet's Q3 results 
07/18easyJet reports Q3 results 
06/12EASYJET : The Low-Cost Airline Then, And Now Is Ready To Fly 
06/04IATA cuts airline profit forecast 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 5 789 M
EBIT 2018 605 M
Net income 2018 382 M
Debt 2018 267 M
Yield 2018 3,56%
P/E ratio 2018 14,78
P/E ratio 2019 11,43
EV / Sales 2018 1,11x
EV / Sales 2019 1,02x
Capitalization 6 155 M
Chart EASYJET
Duration : Period :
easyJet Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASYJET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 18,5  GBP
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Lundgren Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert John Orr Barton Chairman
Margaret Christine Browne Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Robert Findlay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Chris Brocklesby Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASYJET5.84%7 999
DELTA AIR LINES-3.11%37 512
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC20.68%22 174
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP2.89%18 798
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-13.31%17 239
AIR CHINA LTD.-42.05%14 347
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.