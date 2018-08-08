Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Easyknit International Holdings Ltd    1218   BMG2915Q3296

EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD (1218)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Easyknit International : Announcement POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 8 AUGUST 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2018 | 06:27am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 永義國際集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1218)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 8 AUGUST 2018

The Board is pleased to announce that at the AGM held on 8 August 2018, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM were duly passed as ordinary resolutions by the Shareholders by way of poll.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of annual general meeting (the "Notice of AGM") of Easyknit International Holdings Limited (the "Company") both dated 29 June 2018. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Board is pleased to announce that at the AGM held on 8 August 2018, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM were duly passed as ordinary resolutions by the Shareholders by way of poll. Tricor Secretaries Limited, the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, acted as the scrutineer for the purpose of vote-taking at the AGM. The results of the voting are as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (Approximate %)

For

Against

1.

To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and the Reports of the Directors and Auditor for the year ended 31 March 2018

46,651,344 (100.00%)

0 (0.00%)

2.

To declare a final dividend of HK5 cents per share for the year ended 31 March 2018

46,651,345 (100.00%)

0 (0.00%)

* For identification purpose only

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (Approximate %)

For

Against

3.

To re-elect Mr. Tse Wing Chiu Ricky as an executive director of the Company

46,651,344 (100.00%)

0 (0.00%)

4.

To re-elect Mr. Jong Koon Sang as an independent non-executive director of the Company

46,651,344 (100.00%)

0 (0.00%)

5.

To re-elect Mr. Hon Tam Chun as an independent non-executive director of the Company

46,651,344 (100.00%)

0 (0.00%)

6.

To authorise the Board of Directors of the Company to fix the Directors' remuneration for the year ending 31 March 2019

46,619,242 (99.93%)

32,102 (0.07%)

7.

To re-appoint Messrs. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the auditor of the Company and to authorise the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration

46,651,345 (100.00%)

0 (0.00%)

8(A).

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to allot and issue new shares of the Company up to 20% of the total number of shares in issue of the Company#

46,619,242 (99.93%)

32,102 (0.07%)

8(B).

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to buy back shares of the Company up to 10% of the total number of shares in issue of the Company#

46,651,345 (100.00%)

0 (0.00%)

8(C).

To extend the general mandate to allot and issue new shares of the Company by the number of shares bought back by the Company under resolutions no. 8(B) up to 10% of the total number of shares in issue of the Company#

46,619,242 (99.93%)

32,102 (0.07%)

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all such resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.

#

The full text of these resolutions were set out in the Notice of AGM.

Notes:

  • (i) The total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM was 91,320,403 Shares.

  • (ii) There was no Share entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules and no Shareholder was required to abstain from voting at the AGM under the Listing Rules.

(iii)There was no party who had stated the intention in the Circular to vote against or abstain from voting on the resolutions at the AGM.

By Order of the Board

Easyknit International Holdings Limited

Tse Wing Chiu Ricky

President and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 8 August 2018

As at the date hereof, the Board comprises Mr. Tse Wing Chiu Ricky, Ms. Lui Yuk Chu and Ms. Koon Ho Yan Candy as executive directors; and Mr. Tsui Chun Kong, Mr. Jong Koon

Sang and Mr. Hon Tam Chun as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

Easyknit International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 04:26:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL HOL
06:27aEASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL : Announcement POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING..
PU
08/03EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL : Announcement DISPOSALS OF SHARES IN HONG KONG EXCHANGES..
PU
07/13EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL : Announcement POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETIN..
PU
07/03EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL : Announcement POSSIBLE VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL IN RELA..
PU
06/29EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL : Circular LETTER TO NON-REGISTERED HOLDERS AND REQUEST F..
PU
06/29EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL : Announcement PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND CLOSURE OF REGIS..
PU
06/29EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL : proxy Forms PROXY FORM FOR USE AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL ME..
PU
06/13EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL : Annoucnement POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETIN..
PU
06/08EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL : Annoucnement DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR VERY SUBSTAN..
PU
06/04EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL : Annoucnement POSSIBLE VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL IN RELA..
PU
More news
Chart EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Easyknit International Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Wing Chiu Tse President, CEO & Executive Director
Chun Kong Tsui Independent Non-Executive Director
Koon Sang Jong Independent Non-Executive Director
Tam Chun Hon Independent Non-Executive Director
Ho Yan Koon Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD0.63%0
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-6.21%44 109
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-7.51%34 854
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-5.73%32 315
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-21.77%30 017
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-15.87%27 040
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.