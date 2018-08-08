Easyknit International : Announcement POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 8 AUGUST 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 永義國際集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1218)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 8 AUGUST 2018

The Board is pleased to announce that at the AGM held on 8 August 2018, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM were duly passed as ordinary resolutions by the Shareholders by way of poll.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of annual general meeting (the "Notice of AGM") of Easyknit International Holdings Limited (the "Company") both dated 29 June 2018. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.

The Board is pleased to announce that at the AGM held on 8 August 2018, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM were duly passed as ordinary resolutions by the Shareholders by way of poll. Tricor Secretaries Limited, the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, acted as the scrutineer for the purpose of vote-taking at the AGM. The results of the voting are as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions Number of Votes (Approximate %) For Against 1. To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and the Reports of the Directors and Auditor for the year ended 31 March 2018 46,651,344 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2. To declare a final dividend of HK5 cents per share for the year ended 31 March 2018 46,651,345 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%)

Ordinary Resolutions Number of Votes (Approximate %) For Against 3. To re-elect Mr. Tse Wing Chiu Ricky as an executive director of the Company 46,651,344 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4. To re-elect Mr. Jong Koon Sang as an independent non-executive director of the Company 46,651,344 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 5. To re-elect Mr. Hon Tam Chun as an independent non-executive director of the Company 46,651,344 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 6. To authorise the Board of Directors of the Company to fix the Directors' remuneration for the year ending 31 March 2019 46,619,242 (99.93%) 32,102 (0.07%) 7. To re-appoint Messrs. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the auditor of the Company and to authorise the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration 46,651,345 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 8(A). To grant a general mandate to the Directors to allot and issue new shares of the Company up to 20% of the total number of shares in issue of the Company# 46,619,242 (99.93%) 32,102 (0.07%) 8(B). To grant a general mandate to the Directors to buy back shares of the Company up to 10% of the total number of shares in issue of the Company# 46,651,345 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 8(C). To extend the general mandate to allot and issue new shares of the Company by the number of shares bought back by the Company under resolutions no. 8(B) up to 10% of the total number of shares in issue of the Company# 46,619,242 (99.93%) 32,102 (0.07%) As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all such resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.

The full text of these resolutions were set out in the Notice of AGM.

Notes:

(i) The total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM was 91,320,403 Shares.

(ii) There was no Share entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules and no Shareholder was required to abstain from voting at the AGM under the Listing Rules.

(iii)There was no party who had stated the intention in the Circular to vote against or abstain from voting on the resolutions at the AGM.

