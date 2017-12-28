Eaton : Provides Guidance on the Impact of Newly-Signed U.S. Tax Legislation

Eaton to Announce Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings on February 1st, 2018

On December 22, 2017, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) was signed into law, significantly changing U.S. corporate tax law. This release outlines the expected impact of the TCJA on Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

For the fourth quarter of 2017, Eaton expects the TCJA to result in a one-time tax expense of between $90 and $110 million. About half of this expense is related to remeasurement of U.S. deferred tax balances and the other half is related to taxation of unremitted earnings of non-U.S. subsidiaries owned directly or indirectly by U.S. subsidiaries of Eaton. The taxation of unremitted earnings will be paid over 8 years, as required by the TCJA. The above estimate is preliminary, as the exact expense in the fourth quarter can only be determined once fourth quarter activities have been concluded.

For 2018, Eaton anticipates that its effective tax rate, factoring in the impact of the TCJA, will be between 14% - 16%, which represents an increase of 3 percentage points over its prior estimate of 11% - 13% before the impact of the TCJA.

Eaton will provide further details on the impact of the TCJA when it announces earnings for the fourth quarter of 2017. Eaton will announce fourth quarter 2017 earnings on Thursday, February 1, 2018, before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call at 10 a.m. U.S. Eastern time that day to discuss fourth quarter 2017 earnings results and its guidance for 2018 earnings with securities analysts and institutional investors.

The conference call will be available through a live webcast that can be accessed via the Eaton Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Results link on Eaton’s home page, which is www.eaton.com. The call replay and news release will also be available from this web link.

