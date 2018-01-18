MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, StubHub, the world's largest event marketplace, announced that it has drafted Maria Menounos, Emmy winner, radio host and football fan, as "honorary quarterback" to call the plays for the StubHub "Playbook." The "Playbook" will be released in a series of tips and videos through game day, designed to give fans everything they need to make it to NFL's biggest game and to the biggest pre-game fan event of the week "StubHub Live: Field House," a complimentary event for StubHub Super Bowl ticket buyers.

StubHub also announced plans to release a new augmented reality feature on the StubHub iOS App next week for Super Bowl ticket buyers. "Immersive view" will provide a 3D, augmented reality view of the entire game venue including seats, parking and StubHub ticket pickup as well as surrounding points of interest to really experience the venue and plan this bucket-list experience before even stepping foot in the Twin Cities.

"As we embark on the 10th year of our pre-game fan event, this year known as StubHub Live: Field House, we are proud to take our best-in-class ticketing experience to a new level by offering the 'Playbook,'" said Justin Finn, head of event marketing for StubHub. "With the 'Playbook,' the help of super-fan Maria Menounos and a soon-to-be-released, immersive app feature, we're arming fans with all the tools and knowledge they need ahead of time to enjoy and make the most of the big day. Creating insider experiences at premier live events gives customers something extra with their ticket purchase, which is what separates StubHub from other brands."

For the 10th year in a row, StubHub's Field House will offer every StubHub Super Bowl ticket buyer a free, exclusive, pre-game tailgating experience as they pick up their game ticket and get excited for the game. Hosted at Target Field, the event will offer an energetic, dual-field experience for the true sports fan, with premium ballpark food and drink, oversized tailgating games from beer pong to cornhole, and meet and greets and football toss with dozens of current and past football greats including Jim Kelly, Joe Greene, Jerome Bettis, and Randall Cunningham. The event will also feature team-specific locker rooms for exclusive photo ops and will be the live broadcast location for the Jim Rome pre-game radio broadcast.

Giving attendees everything they'll need to know to tackle all the action in Minneapolis, at the Field House and the game, StubHub released its first video in its "Playbook" series today, featuring quarterback and diehard football fan Maria Menounos. Maria's insider tips include all the weekend essentials to pack, how to get game-day ready by painting the perfect "game face," and how to throw the perfect spiral.

"I've been attending football games for as long as I can remember and this will be my 15th Super Bowl - there is nothing more thrilling in the world of sports than this event," said Maria Menounos, football fan, television host and StubHub honorary quarterback. "StubHub puts on one of the most epic fan events and makes it so easy to get your ticket so I'm excited to work with them to offer tips to fans preparing for the game and then experience it myself with them in Minneapolis."

An Emmy winner, Maria is host of SIRIUS XM's "Conversations with Maria Menounos," CEO of AfterBuzz and two-time The New York Times Best-selling author of the acclaimed book The EveryGirl's Guide to Life .

Free and exclusive to StubHub buyers, Field House kicks off first thing in the morning on Super Sunday and goes until kickoff. Ticket pickup for fans that purchased Super Bowl tickets on StubHub will also take place at this location on the same day.

For more information on Field House, visit http://www.stubhub.com/ultimatepregame.

To access photos and videos from Maria's Playbook, click here.

About StubHub

At StubHub, our mission is simple: help fans find fun. We connect fans with their favorite teams, shows and artists and introduce them to the ones they'll love next. As the largest ticket marketplace in the world, we enable fans to buy and sell tickets to tens of thousands of events, whenever they want, through our desktop and mobile experiences, including our StubHub app for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Android. Offering a superior fan experience at its core, StubHub reinvented the ticket resale market in 2000 and continues to lead it through innovation. Our industry firsts include the introduction of the first ticketing application, the first interactive seat mapping tool and the first live entertainment rewards program, Fan Rewards™. Our business partners include more than 130 properties in MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and NCAA, plus AEG, AXS and Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement. With the acquisition of Ticketbis in August 2016, throughout the world, StubHub provides the total end-to-end event going experience. StubHub is an eBay company (NASDAQ: EBAY). For more information on StubHub, visit StubHub.com or follow @StubHub on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram or YouTube.com/StubHub.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stubhub-drafts-maria-menounos-as-honorary-quarterback-calling-the-plays-for-the-stubhub-playbook-for-the-big-game-300584677.html

SOURCE StubHub