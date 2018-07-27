Ebiquity : Director PDMR Dealing - Issue of Shares

Ebiquity Plc ("the Company")

Issue of Shares

Ebiquity plc announces it has issued 40,295 ordinary shares of 25 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") following the exercise of share options under the Company's share option schemes.

Application has been made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to AIM, with an admission date expected to be 1 August 2018. Upon admission, the shares will rank parri passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares of the Company.

The option has been exercised by Andrew Noble (Chief Financial Officer) and he is retaining all the shares.

Following this, Mr Noble will hold a total of 40,295 Ordinary Shares representing 0.05% of the Company's issued share capital and 0.05% of the Company's total voting rights.

Following the anticipated admission of these shares, the total number of ordinary shares in issue will be 78,571,715 with each share carrying the right to one vote. The Ebiquity plc 2000 Employee Benefit Trust holds 4,200,000 issued Ordinary Shares to satisfy certain awards for the Company's senior management team. To date these awards have not been exercised and the trustee has agreed not to vote the Ordinary Shares held by it. As such 4,200,000 Ordinary Shares are treated as not carrying voting rights. The figure of 74,371,715 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

27 July 2018

Enquiries: Ebiquity plc

020 7650 9600

Michael Karg (CEO)

Mark Sanford (Company Secretary)

020 7457 2020

Instinctif Partners Matthew Smallwood Guy Scarborough

Numis Securities Limited

020 7260 1000

Nick Westlake Oliver Hardy (NOMAD) Toby Adcock (Corporate Broker)

