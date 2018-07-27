Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ebiquity : Director PDMR Dealing - Issue of Shares

07/27/2018 | 08:43am CEST

Ebiquity Plc ("the Company")

Issue of Shares

Ebiquity plc announces it has issued 40,295 ordinary shares of 25 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") following the exercise of share options under the Company's share option schemes.

Application has been made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to AIM, with an admission date expected to be 1 August 2018. Upon admission, the shares will rank parri passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares of the Company.

The option has been exercised by Andrew Noble (Chief Financial Officer) and he is retaining all the shares.

Following this, Mr Noble will hold a total of 40,295 Ordinary Shares representing 0.05% of the Company's issued share capital and 0.05% of the Company's total voting rights.

Following the anticipated admission of these shares, the total number of ordinary shares in issue will be 78,571,715 with each share carrying the right to one vote. The Ebiquity plc 2000 Employee Benefit Trust holds 4,200,000 issued Ordinary Shares to satisfy certain awards for the Company's senior management team. To date these awards have not been exercised and the trustee has agreed not to vote the Ordinary Shares held by it. As such 4,200,000 Ordinary Shares are treated as not carrying voting rights. The figure of 74,371,715 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

27 July 2018

Enquiries: Ebiquity plc

020 7650 9600

Michael Karg (CEO)

Mark Sanford (Company Secretary)

020 7457 2020

Instinctif Partners Matthew Smallwood Guy Scarborough

Numis Securities Limited

020 7260 1000

Nick Westlake Oliver Hardy (NOMAD) Toby Adcock (Corporate Broker)

Dealing Notification Form

FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED

PERSONS

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Andrew Noble

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

Ebiquity plc

b)

LEI:

2138004YRTDJ7FJSWF20

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Ordinary shares of 25p each

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Exercise of options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

N/A

40,295

d)

Aggregated information: Aggregated volume: Price:

average price of the aggregated transactions. N/A

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction:

25 July 2018

f)

Place of the transaction:

XLON-AIM

Disclaimer

Ebiquity plc published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 06:41:04 UTC
