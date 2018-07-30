Log in
News Summary

Wednesday, August 01, 2018 - 07:30 AM EST Ebix Hosts Q2 Investor Call Wednesday August 8 at 11:00 a.m. ET

08/01/2018 | 01:38pm CEST

Johns Creek, GA - August 1, 2018 - Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of on-demand software and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, e-governance and healthcare industries, announced today that the Company will report its 2018 second quarter results pre-market on August 8, 2018 and will host an investor conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET the same day to discuss the Company's performance. The call is open to the public.

Conference Call, Webcast and Replay Details:

About Ebix

With 50+ offices across 5 continents, Ebix, Inc., (NASDAQ: EBIX) endeavors to provide On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries. In the Insurance sector, the Company's main focus is to develop and deploy a wide variety of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis, while also, providing Software-as-a-Service ('SaaS') enterprise solutions in the area of CRM, front-end & back-end systems, outsourced administrative and risk compliance, across the world.

With a 'Phygital' strategy that combines 260,000 physical distribution outlets in many Southeast Asian Nations ('ASEAN') countries, to an Omni-channel online digital platform, the Company's EbixCash Financial exchange portfolio encompasses leadership in areas of domestic & international money remittance, Forex, travel, pre-paid & gift cards, utility payments, etc., in an emerging country like India. The Company's Forex Exchange has an approximate 70% market share of India's airport Foreign Exchange business encompassing 25 international airports like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata International airports, while conducting over 1 million transactions per annum. EbixCash, through its travel portal Via.com, is also one of Southeast Asia's leading travel exchanges with over 110,000 distribution outlets and 8,000 corporate clients processing over 24.5 million transactions every year. For further details, visit www.ebixcash.com

Through its various SaaS-based software platforms, Ebix employs thousands of domain-specific technology professionals to provide products, support and consultancy to thousands of customers on six continents. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.ebix.com

CONTACT:

Darren Joseph
678-281-2020
[email protected]

David Collins or Chris Eddy
Catalyst IR
212-924-9800
[email protected]

Disclaimer

Ebix Inc. published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 11:37:26 UTC
