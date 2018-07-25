Ebro Foods : S.A. announces presentation to analysts relating to the results for the first semester 2018

Log in
07/25/2018 | 10:54am CEST

TO THE NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION

Madrid, 25 July 2018

Ref.: Ebro Foods, S.A. announces presentation to analysts relating to the results of Ebro Foods Group for the first semester 2018.

Ebro Foods, S.A. announces Ebro Foods Group presentation to analysts relating to the results for the first semester 2018 that will be held today at 16:00 p.m. in the Board Meeting Room located on the second floor of our Head office in Paseo de la Castellana 20th, Madrid.

The documentation or slides that are going to be shown during the presentation will be published prior to the meeting on the corporate website www.ebrofoods.es and on the website of the National Securities Market Commission www.cnmv.es

Yours faithfully,

Luis Peña Pazos

Secretary of the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Ebro Foods SA published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 08:53:08 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 563 M
EBIT 2018 271 M
Net income 2018 180 M
Debt 2018 528 M
Yield 2018 3,31%
P/E ratio 2018 16,45
P/E ratio 2019 15,39
EV / Sales 2018 1,38x
EV / Sales 2019 1,31x
Capitalization 3 008 M
Chart EBRO FOODS SA
Duration : Period :
Ebro Foods SA Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBRO FOODS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 21,8 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alfonso Fuertes Barro Economic Director
Antonio Hernández Callejas Chairman
Pablo Albendea Solis Chief Operating Officer
Leonardo Alvarez Arias Director-Information Systems
Fernando Castelló Clemente Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBRO FOODS SA0.05%3 516
NESTLÉ-3.77%249 568
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.26%73 992
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL-2.99%62 617
DANONE-6.29%53 095
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING & FOOD CO LTD32.14%29 139
