Ebro Foods : S.A. announces presentation to analysts relating to the results for the first semester 2018

TO THE NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION

Madrid, 25 July 2018

Ref.: Ebro Foods, S.A. announces presentation to analysts relating to the results of Ebro Foods Group for the first semester 2018.

Ebro Foods, S.A. announces Ebro Foods Group presentation to analysts relating to the results for the first semester 2018 that will be held today at 16:00 p.m. in the Board Meeting Room located on the second floor of our Head office in Paseo de la Castellana 20th, Madrid.

The documentation or slides that are going to be shown during the presentation will be published prior to the meeting on the corporate website www.ebrofoods.es and on the website of the National Securities Market Commission www.cnmv.es

Yours faithfully,

Luis Peña Pazos

Secretary of the Board of Directors