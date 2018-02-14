Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Eca    ECASA   FR0010099515

ECA (ECASA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Defpost.com: ECA Group to Deploy its Unmanned Naval Systems for OCEAN2020 Demonstration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2018 | 11:31am CET

Published on defpost.com, February 2018

Read the pdf file

The unmanned systems will be used to conduct demonstration of maritime interdiction operations against suspicious vessels involved in illegal weapons trafficking and smuggling activities.

ECA Group is one of the participants in the OCEAN2020 consortium, winner of a major project contract as part of the European Commission's 2017 Preparatory Action on Defence Research (PADR) initiative conducted by the European Defence Agency (EDA).

This 35 million euros project in funding, aims to develop a technology demonstrator that will validate the concept of deploying a complete array of drone systems (air, surface and submarine) for surveillance in a maritime environment.

OCEAN2020 Project

The 42 countries partnership OCEAN2020 project is related to the first European Defence Fund's initiative to boost Europe's defence capabilities, issued by the European Union under the PADR programme.

OCEAN2020 is the first example of a cross-European military research programme to-date. The contract requires a thorough analysis of operational requirements and a technologically-innovative yet operationally-realistic proposal. The research project will also involve the integration of unmanned platforms in surveillance and interdiction missions.

OCEAN2020 will deploy unmanned platforms of different type (UAVs, surface and underwater robotics) integrated within naval units' command and control centres, allowing for data exchange via satellite, with command and control centres on land. The joint and cooperative use of both manned and unmanned vehicles will also be demonstrated as part of the project.

In addition to complex simulation work, OCEAN2020 project will involve two live demonstrations, one in the Mediterranean sea and another in the Baltic Sea.

ECA Group's Role in OCEAN2020 Project

ECA Group will be a prominent actor during the first demo, coordinated by the Italian Navy, scheduled to take place in the Mediterranean Sea in 2019. With the planned support of the French Navy, along with unmanned platforms from partners SAFRAN (France), IDE (Greece), and CMRE (NATO), ECA Group will deploy its Inspector MKII USV and one of its A9, A18, A27 AUVs to conduct maritime interdiction operations against suspicious vessels involved in illegal weapons trafficking and smuggling activities.

Part of the missions deals with the localisation and the identification of sunken illegal goods/weapons on the seabed. This is achieved efficiently through the collaborative teamwork of the USVs/AUVs whose mission can be configured, planned for, executed and supervised using ECA Group Mission Management Platform UMIS. Recovery of the sunken, localised/identified, crates could then be performed, whenever decided, by a remotely operated ROV s.

Read more : OCEAN2020: ECA Group to demo its capability of unmanned naval systems

ECA SA published this content on 14 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2018 10:30:05 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ECA
11:31aDEFPOST.COM : ECA Group to Deploy its Unmanned Naval Systems for OCEAN2020 Demon..
PU
11:31aDEFPOST.COM : ECA Group to supply Iguana E UGVs to French Armed Forces
PU
02/13ECA : GPEC INTERNATIONAL 2018 | 20 - 22 February | ECA Group Air - Land Robotic ..
PU
02/12LE MARIN : ECA Group to participate to Ocean2020 to boost Europe's defence capab..
PU
02/09ECA : SINGAPORE AIRSHOW 2018 | 6-11 February | ECA Group & Nicomatic present inn..
PU
02/09ECA : develops 2nd generation emergency locator transmitters with H2020 European..
PU
02/05ECA : OCEANOLOGY INTERNATIONAL | 13 - 15 March 2018 | ECA Group displays Subsea ..
PU
01/31OCEAN2020 : ECA Group to demo its capability of unmanned naval systems
PU
01/31ECA : Underwater Intervention 2018 | 6 - 8 February | ECA Group Unmanned / Remot..
PU
01/24AZERI DEFENCE : ECA Group to supply UGVs to French Ministry of Armed Forces as p..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 111 M
EBIT 2017 2,25 M
Net income 2017 1,70 M
Debt 2017 4,70 M
Yield 2017 1,29%
P/E ratio 2017 92,38
P/E ratio 2018 28,53
EV / Sales 2017 1,60x
EV / Sales 2018 1,46x
Capitalization 172 M
Chart ECA
Duration : Period :
Eca Technical Analysis Chart | ECASA | FR0010099515 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ECA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 22,0 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guénaël M. Guillerme Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Raphaël Gorgé Chairman & Head-Financial Communication
Jean-Louis Sambarino Director & Head- Simulation Department
Jean-Pierre Gorgé Director
Catherine Gorgé Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECA-0.46%213
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%51 803
AMPHENOL-1.58%26 384
CORNING-7.94%25 594
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC6.28%23 219
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%11 863
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.