Defpost.com: ECA Group to supply Iguana E UGVs to French Armed Forces

The UGVs, which are equipped to neutralize Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), will be delivered in a timeframe of 40 months and in which up to 43 additional Iguana robots can bepurchased for a cost of up to €20 million.

The contract also includes procurement of related equipment, and to maintain in operational conditions the robots.

The contract is part of a global €30 million contract awarded to three partnering companies, EFA, ECA Group & SCOPEX for SMINEX tender released by French Defence Procurement Agency (DGA) for the technology qualification, supply and maintenance of complete EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) and C-IED (Counter-Improvised Explosives Devices) equipment solution.

This equipment will be dedicated to search, detection, analysis & neutralization of IED or UXO (UneXploded Ordnance). All of these systems are to be part of a deployable shelter, so that the EOD and C-IED equipment can be transported directly by road, rail and air to zones of operation,

The three companies will supply the equipment to the French Armed Forces (including Army, Navy and Air Force) as a unique, interoperable solution qualified by the DGA.

SMINEX (Acquisition tender for Mobile Intervention Systems for EOD and NEDEX units) is the first project relative to EOD equipment (individual protection suits, handheld detectors, X-Ray systems, water cannon, Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV), etc.) with a global approach as an integrated system to provide a maximum efficiency and resilience during operations.

The bomb disposal ground robot IGUANA E provides a complete solution in order to face any unconventional situation.

This new generation UGV integrates a large set of equipment and performs complex operations. Moreover, the UGV IGUANA E integrates intelligent solutions helping the operator to prepare his mission and reach his target in the most simple and ergonomic way. With its automatic mode the UGV IGUANA E is able cross obstacles independently and to intervene in places hard to reach. Thus, this robot can, for example, enter and inspect marine vessels, climb stairs autonomously or intervene inside an overhead locker in the plane.

This contract is the first significant sale of the UGV IGUANA developed by ECA Group during 2015-2016.

