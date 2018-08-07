EchoStar : Announces Financial Results for Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenues of $526.0 million .

. Consolidated net income from continuing operations of $77.7 million , consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $77.2 million , and diluted earnings per share of $0.80 . Included in these amounts are net gains on investments of $65.4 million . Excluding these net gains, diluted earnings per share would have been $0.12 .

, consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of , and diluted earnings per share of . Included in these amounts are net gains on investments of . Excluding these net gains, diluted earnings per share would have been . Consolidated EBITDA of $285.8 million , including net gains on investments of $65.4 million . Excluding these net gains, EBITDA would have been $220.4 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenues of $1,027.7 million .

. Consolidated net income from continuing operations of $56.5 million , consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $55.7 million , and diluted earnings per share of $0.57 . Included in these amounts are net gains on investments of $28.7 million . Excluding these net gains, diluted earnings per share would have been $0.28 .

, consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of , and diluted earnings per share of . Included in these amounts are net gains on investments of . Excluding these net gains, diluted earnings per share would have been . Consolidated EBITDA of $451.5 million , including net gains on investments of $28.7 million . Excluding these net gains, EBITDA would have been $422.7 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

Additional Highlights:

Approximately 1,298,000 Hughes broadband subscribers as of June 30, 2018 .

. Cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities of $3.4 billion as of June 30, 2018 .

Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017:





For the three months

ended June 30,

For the six months

ended June 30,



2018

2017

2018

2017



(Dollars in thousands) Revenue















Hughes

$ 426,306



$ 362,762



$ 827,124



$ 692,082

EchoStar Satellite Services

95,425



98,366



192,178



198,692

Corporate & Other

4,226



3,948



8,447



7,453

Total

$ 525,957



$ 465,076



$ 1,027,749



$ 898,227



















EBITDA















Hughes

$ 152,134



$ 110,024



$ 288,847



$ 210,876

EchoStar Satellite Services

82,483



80,465



166,633



163,528

Corporate & Other:















Corporate overhead, operating and other

(11,695)



(10,662)



(29,565)



(29,614)

Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated

affiliates, net

(2,058)



4,831



(3,067)



11,239

Gains (losses) on investments, net

64,891



205



28,622



12,148

Sub-total

51,137



(5,626)



(4,010)



(6,227)

Total

$ 285,754



$ 184,863



$ 451,470



$ 368,177



















Net income from continuing operations

$ 77,684



$ 6,591



$ 56,513



$ 37,366

Net income from discontinued operations

—



531



—



7,108

Net income

$ 77,684



$ 7,122



$ 56,513



$ 44,474



















Expenditures for property and equipment from

continuing operations

$ 119,592



$ 128,064



$ 170,574



$ 218,014



The following table reconciles GAAP to non-GAAP measurements.





For the three months

ended June 30,

For the six months

ended June 30,



2018

2017

2018

2017



(Dollars in thousands) Net income (loss)

$ 77,684



$ 7,122



$ 56,513



$ 44,474



















Interest income and expense, net

42,281



45,417



89,397



82,522

Income tax provision, net

17,802



3,003



12,399



2,991

Depreciation and amortization

148,449



130,034



294,003



245,117

Net income from discontinued operations

—



(531)



—



(7,108)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling

interests

(462)



(182)



(842)



181

EBITDA

285,754



184,863



451,470



368,177



Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is defined as "Net income (loss)" excluding "Interest income and expense, net," "Income tax provision (benefit), net," "Depreciation and amortization," "Net income (loss) from discontinued operations," and "Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests." EBITDA is not determined in accordance with US GAAP. EBITDA is reconciled to "Net income (loss)" in the table above and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure determined in accordance with US GAAP. Our management uses this non-GAAP measure as a measure of our operating efficiency and overall operating financial performance for benchmarking against our peers and competitors. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides meaningful supplemental information regarding the underlying operating performance of our business and is appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our financial performance. Management also believes that EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of companies in our industry.

The consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2018 filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EchoStar will host its earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call-in numbers are (877) 815-1625 (toll-free) and (716) 247-5178 (international), Conference ID # 8252368.

About EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communications solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release may contain statements that are forward-looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2017 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets



As of



June 30, 2018

December 31, 2017 Assets

(Unaudited)

(Audited) Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,793,053



$ 2,431,456

Marketable investment securities, at fair value

1,640,776



814,161

Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net (Note 3)

186,962



196,840

Trade accounts receivable - DISH Network, net

26,126



43,295

Inventory

81,388



83,595

Prepaids and deposits

58,911



54,533

Other current assets

15,889



91,671

Total current assets

3,803,105



3,715,551

Noncurrent assets:







Property and equipment, net

3,396,616



3,465,471

Regulatory authorizations, net

528,346



536,936

Goodwill

504,173



504,173

Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $309,690 and $302,345, respectively

51,593



58,955

Investments in unconsolidated entities

156,022



161,427

Other receivables - DISH Network

93,893



92,687

Other noncurrent assets, net

258,237



214,814

Total noncurrent assets

4,988,880



5,034,463

Total assets

$ 8,791,985



$ 8,750,014

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Trade accounts payable

$ 100,235



$ 108,406

Trade accounts payable - DISH Network

1,393



4,753

Current portion of long-term debt and capital lease obligations

1,028,119



40,631

Contract liabilities

72,776



65,959

Accrued interest

45,857



47,616

Accrued compensation

42,612



47,756

Accrued taxes

15,719



16,122

Accrued expenses and other

68,195



82,647

Total current liabilities

1,374,906



413,890

Noncurrent liabilities:







Long-term debt and capital lease obligations, net

2,592,174



3,594,213

Deferred tax liabilities, net

456,401



436,023

Other noncurrent liabilities

124,252



128,503

Total noncurrent liabilities

3,172,827



4,158,739

Total liabilities

4,547,733



4,572,629

Commitments and contingencies (Note 15)







Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at each of June 30, 2018 and

December 31, 2017

—



—

Common stock, $.001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized:







Class A common stock, $.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized, 54,006,419 shares issued and 48,474,101

shares outstanding at June 30, 2018 and 53,663,859 shares issued and 48,131,541 shares outstanding at December 31,

2017

54



54

Class B convertible common stock, $.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, 47,687,039 shares issued and

outstanding at each of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017

48



48

Class C convertible common stock, $.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at each

of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017

—



—

Class D common stock, $.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at each of June 30,

2018 and December 31, 2017

—



—

Additional paid-in capital

3,689,180



3,669,461

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(154,011)



(130,154)

Accumulated earnings

792,278



721,316

Treasury stock, at cost

(98,162)



(98,162)

Total EchoStar Corporation stockholders' equity

4,229,387



4,162,563

Other noncontrolling interests

14,865



14,822

Total stockholders' equity

4,244,252



4,177,385

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 8,791,985



$ 8,750,014























ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands)





For the three months

ended June 30,

For the six months

ended June 30,



2018

2017

2018

2017 Revenue:















Services and other revenue - DISH Network

$ 100,171



$ 113,734



$ 203,976



$ 228,689

Services and other revenue - other

375,445



285,053



730,485



554,844

Equipment revenue

50,341



66,289



93,288



114,694

Total revenue

525,957



465,076



1,027,749



898,227



















Costs and expenses:















Cost of sales - services and other (exclusive of depreciation and

amortization)

151,157



138,227



299,902



273,415

Cost of sales - equipment (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

41,865



53,662



80,936



94,195

Selling, general and administrative expenses

103,074



89,826



206,349



172,817

Research and development expenses

6,647



7,437



13,784



15,142

Depreciation and amortization

148,449



130,034



294,003



245,117

Total costs and expenses

451,192



419,186



894,974



800,686

Operating income

74,765



45,890



132,775



97,541



















Other income (expense):















Interest income

19,253



10,039



34,888



18,330

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(61,534)



(55,456)



(124,285)



(100,852)

Gains (losses) on investments, net

65,396



1,837



28,733



10,574

Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates, net

(2,058)



4,831



(3,067)



11,239

Other, net

(336)



2,453



(132)



3,525

Total other income (expense), net

20,721



(36,296)



(63,863)



(57,184)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

95,486



9,594



68,912



40,357

Income tax provision, net

(17,802)



(3,003)



(12,399)



(2,991)

Net income from continuing operations

77,684



6,591



56,513



37,366

Net income from discontinued operations

—



531



—



7,108

Net income

77,684



7,122



56,513



44,474

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in HSS

Tracking Stock (Note 1)

—



—



—



(655)

Less: Net income attributable to other noncontrolling interests

462



182



842



474

Net income attributable to EchoStar Corporation

77,222



6,940



55,671



44,655

Less: Net loss attributable to Hughes Retail Preferred Tracking

Stock (Note 1)

—



—



—



(1,209)

Net income attributable to EchoStar Corporation common

stock

$ 77,222



$ 6,940



$ 55,671



$ 45,864



















Earnings per share - Class A and B common stock:















Basic earnings from continuing operations per share

$ 0.80



$ 0.07



$ 0.58



$ 0.41

Total basic earnings per share

$ 0.80



$ 0.07



$ 0.58



$ 0.48

Diluted earnings from continuing operations per share

$ 0.80



$ 0.07



$ 0.57



$ 0.40

Total diluted earnings per share

$ 0.80



$ 0.07



$ 0.57



$ 0.48



ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands)





For the six months ended June 30,



2018

2017 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 56,513



$ 44,474

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

294,003



256,776

Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated affiliates, net

3,067



(10,080)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

3,905



3,617

(Gains) losses and impairments on investments, net

(28,674)



(10,574)

Stock-based compensation

5,110



3,908

Deferred tax provision

10,231



673

Dividend received from unconsolidated entity

5,000



7,500

Proceeds from sale of trading securities

—



8,922

Changes in current assets and current liabilities, net:







Trade accounts receivable, net

(3,061)



4,496

Trade accounts receivable - DISH Network

17,262



184,077

Inventory

238



(24,330)

Other current assets

(5,430)



(6,193)

Trade accounts payable

2,364



(65,179)

Trade accounts payable - DISH Network

(3,360)



(3,061)

Accrued expenses and other

7,749



(2,505)

Changes in noncurrent assets and noncurrent liabilities, net

(17,200)



(11,763)

Other, net

5,822



2,121

Net cash flows from operating activities

353,539



382,879

Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of marketable investment securities

(1,632,930)



(46,533)

Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities

841,638



291,082

Expenditures for property and equipment

(248,098)



(230,530)

Refunds and other receipts related to property and equipment

77,524



—

Sale of investment in unconsolidated entity

—



17,781

Expenditures for externally marketed software

(15,000)



(17,119)

Net cash flows from investing activities

(976,866)



14,681

Cash flows from financing activities:







Repayment of debt and capital lease obligations

(18,417)



(17,718)

Net proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised

4,064



31,992

Net proceeds from Class A common stock issued under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan

4,886



4,540

Cash exchanged for Tracking Stock (Note 1)

—



(651)

Repayment of in-orbit incentive obligations

(3,272)



(3,194)

Other, net

(401)



482

Net cash flows from financing activities

(13,140)



15,451

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(1,941)



967

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts

(638,408)



413,978

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, beginning of period

2,432,249



2,571,866

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, end of period

$ 1,793,841



$ 2,985,844











Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized

$ 122,017



$ 96,463

Cash paid for income taxes

$ 2,574



$ 9,369



