News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

EchoStar : Announces Financial Results for Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

08/07/2018 | 12:01pm CEST

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.

EchoStar Corporation Logo. (PRNewsfoto/EchoStar Corporation)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Financial Highlights:

  • Consolidated revenues of $526.0 million.
  • Consolidated net income from continuing operations of $77.7 million, consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $77.2 million, and diluted earnings per share of $0.80.  Included in these amounts are net gains on investments of $65.4 million. Excluding these net gains, diluted earnings per share would have been $0.12.
  • Consolidated EBITDA of $285.8 million, including net gains on investments of $65.4 million.  Excluding these net gains, EBITDA would have been $220.4 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Financial Highlights:

  • Consolidated revenues of $1,027.7 million.
  • Consolidated net income from continuing operations of $56.5 million, consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $55.7 million, and diluted earnings per share of $0.57. Included in these amounts are net gains on investments of $28.7 million. Excluding these net gains, diluted earnings per share would have been $0.28.
  • Consolidated EBITDA of $451.5 million, including net gains on investments of $28.7 million.  Excluding these net gains, EBITDA would have been $422.7 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

Additional Highlights:

  • Approximately 1,298,000 Hughes broadband subscribers as of June 30, 2018.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities of $3.4 billion as of June 30, 2018.

Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017:

For the three months
ended June 30,

For the six months
ended June 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

(Dollars in thousands)

Revenue







Hughes

$

426,306

$

362,762

$

827,124

$

692,082

EchoStar Satellite Services

95,425

98,366

192,178

198,692

Corporate & Other

4,226

3,948

8,447

7,453

Total

$

525,957

$

465,076

$

1,027,749

$

898,227









EBITDA







Hughes

$

152,134

$

110,024

$

288,847

$

210,876

EchoStar Satellite Services

82,483

80,465

166,633

163,528

Corporate & Other:







Corporate overhead, operating and other

(11,695)

(10,662)

(29,565)

(29,614)

Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated
affiliates, net

(2,058)

4,831

(3,067)

11,239

Gains (losses) on investments, net

64,891

205

28,622

12,148

Sub-total

51,137

(5,626)

(4,010)

(6,227)

Total

$

285,754

$

184,863

$

451,470

$

368,177









Net income from continuing operations

$

77,684

$

6,591

$

56,513

$

37,366

Net income from discontinued operations



531



7,108

Net income

$

77,684

$

7,122

$

56,513

$

44,474









Expenditures for property and equipment from
continuing operations

$

119,592

$

128,064

$

170,574

$

218,014

 

The following table reconciles GAAP to non-GAAP measurements.

For the three months
ended June 30,

For the six months
ended June 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

(Dollars in thousands)

Net income (loss)

$

77,684

$

7,122

$

56,513

$

44,474









Interest income and expense, net

42,281

45,417

89,397

82,522

Income tax provision, net

17,802

3,003

12,399

2,991

Depreciation and amortization

148,449

130,034

294,003

245,117

Net income from discontinued operations



(531)



(7,108)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling
   interests

(462)

(182)

(842)

181

EBITDA

285,754

184,863

451,470

368,177

 

Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures 
EBITDA is defined as "Net income (loss)" excluding "Interest income and expense, net," "Income tax provision (benefit), net," "Depreciation and amortization," "Net income (loss) from discontinued operations," and "Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests."  EBITDA is not determined in accordance with US GAAP.  EBITDA is reconciled to "Net income (loss)" in the table above and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure determined in accordance with US GAAP.  Our management uses this non-GAAP measure as a measure of our operating efficiency and overall operating financial performance for benchmarking against our peers and competitors. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides meaningful supplemental information regarding the underlying operating performance of our business and is appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our financial performance. Management also believes that EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of companies in our industry.

The consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2018 filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EchoStar will host its earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call-in numbers are (877) 815-1625 (toll-free) and (716) 247-5178 (international), Conference ID # 8252368.

About EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communications solutions.  Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release may contain statements that are forward-looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2017 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

 

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of

June 30, 2018

December 31, 2017

Assets

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,793,053

$

2,431,456

Marketable investment securities, at fair value

1,640,776

814,161

Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net (Note 3)

186,962

196,840

Trade accounts receivable - DISH Network, net

26,126

43,295

Inventory

81,388

83,595

Prepaids and deposits

58,911

54,533

Other current assets

15,889

91,671

Total current assets

3,803,105

3,715,551

Noncurrent assets:



Property and equipment, net

3,396,616

3,465,471

Regulatory authorizations, net

528,346

536,936

Goodwill

504,173

504,173

Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $309,690 and $302,345, respectively

51,593

58,955

Investments in unconsolidated entities

156,022

161,427

Other receivables - DISH Network

93,893

92,687

Other noncurrent assets, net

258,237

214,814

Total noncurrent assets

4,988,880

5,034,463

Total assets

$

8,791,985

$

8,750,014

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



Current liabilities:



Trade accounts payable

$

100,235

$

108,406

Trade accounts payable - DISH Network

1,393

4,753

Current portion of long-term debt and capital lease obligations

1,028,119

40,631

Contract liabilities

72,776

65,959

Accrued interest

45,857

47,616

Accrued compensation

42,612

47,756

Accrued taxes

15,719

16,122

Accrued expenses and other

68,195

82,647

Total current liabilities

1,374,906

413,890

Noncurrent liabilities:



Long-term debt and capital lease obligations, net

2,592,174

3,594,213

Deferred tax liabilities, net

456,401

436,023

Other noncurrent liabilities

124,252

128,503

Total noncurrent liabilities

3,172,827

4,158,739

Total liabilities

4,547,733

4,572,629

Commitments and contingencies (Note 15)



Stockholders' equity:



Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at each of June 30, 2018 and
December 31, 2017




Common stock, $.001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized:



Class A common stock, $.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized, 54,006,419 shares issued and 48,474,101
   shares outstanding at June 30, 2018 and 53,663,859 shares issued and 48,131,541 shares outstanding at December 31,
   2017

54

54

Class B convertible common stock, $.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, 47,687,039 shares issued and
   outstanding at each of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017

48

48

Class C convertible common stock, $.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at each
   of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017




Class D common stock, $.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at each of June 30,
   2018 and December 31, 2017




Additional paid-in capital

3,689,180

3,669,461

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(154,011)

(130,154)

Accumulated earnings

792,278

721,316

Treasury stock, at cost

(98,162)

(98,162)

Total EchoStar Corporation stockholders' equity

4,229,387

4,162,563

Other noncontrolling interests

14,865

14,822

Total stockholders' equity

4,244,252

4,177,385

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

8,791,985

$

8,750,014










 

 

 

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands)

For the three months
ended June 30,

For the six months
ended June 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

Revenue:







Services and other revenue - DISH Network

$

100,171

$

113,734

$

203,976

$

228,689

Services and other revenue - other

375,445

285,053

730,485

554,844

Equipment revenue

50,341

66,289

93,288

114,694

Total revenue

525,957

465,076

1,027,749

898,227









Costs and expenses:







Cost of sales - services and other (exclusive of depreciation and
   amortization)

151,157

138,227

299,902

273,415

Cost of sales - equipment (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

41,865

53,662

80,936

94,195

Selling, general and administrative expenses

103,074

89,826

206,349

172,817

Research and development expenses

6,647

7,437

13,784

15,142

Depreciation and amortization

148,449

130,034

294,003

245,117

Total costs and expenses

451,192

419,186

894,974

800,686

Operating income

74,765

45,890

132,775

97,541









Other income (expense):







Interest income

19,253

10,039

34,888

18,330

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(61,534)

(55,456)

(124,285)

(100,852)

Gains (losses) on investments, net

65,396

1,837

28,733

10,574

Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates, net

(2,058)

4,831

(3,067)

11,239

Other, net

(336)

2,453

(132)

3,525

Total other income (expense), net

20,721

(36,296)

(63,863)

(57,184)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

95,486

9,594

68,912

40,357

Income tax provision, net

(17,802)

(3,003)

(12,399)

(2,991)

Net income from continuing operations

77,684

6,591

56,513

37,366

Net income from discontinued operations



531



7,108

Net income

77,684

7,122

56,513

44,474

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in HSS
   Tracking Stock (Note 1)







(655)

Less: Net income attributable to other noncontrolling interests

462

182

842

474

Net income attributable to EchoStar Corporation

77,222

6,940

55,671

44,655

Less: Net loss attributable to Hughes Retail Preferred Tracking
   Stock (Note 1)







(1,209)

Net income attributable to EchoStar Corporation common
stock

$

77,222

$

6,940

$

55,671

$

45,864









Earnings per share - Class A and B common stock:







Basic earnings from continuing operations per share

$

0.80

$

0.07

$

0.58

$

0.41

Total basic earnings per share

$

0.80

$

0.07

$

0.58

$

0.48

Diluted earnings from continuing operations per share

$

0.80

$

0.07

$

0.57

$

0.40

Total diluted earnings per share

$

0.80

$

0.07

$

0.57

$

0.48

 

 

 

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

For the six months ended June 30,

2018

2017

Cash flows from operating activities:



Net income

$

56,513

$

44,474

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization

294,003

256,776

Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated affiliates, net

3,067

(10,080)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

3,905

3,617

(Gains) losses and impairments on investments, net

(28,674)

(10,574)

Stock-based compensation

5,110

3,908

Deferred tax provision

10,231

673

Dividend received from unconsolidated entity

5,000

7,500

Proceeds from sale of trading securities



8,922

Changes in current assets and current liabilities, net:



Trade accounts receivable, net

(3,061)

4,496

Trade accounts receivable - DISH Network

17,262

184,077

Inventory

238

(24,330)

Other current assets

(5,430)

(6,193)

Trade accounts payable

2,364

(65,179)

Trade accounts payable - DISH Network

(3,360)

(3,061)

Accrued expenses and other

7,749

(2,505)

Changes in noncurrent assets and noncurrent liabilities, net

(17,200)

(11,763)

Other, net

5,822

2,121

Net cash flows from operating activities

353,539

382,879

Cash flows from investing activities:



Purchases of marketable investment securities

(1,632,930)

(46,533)

Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities

841,638

291,082

Expenditures for property and equipment

(248,098)

(230,530)

Refunds and other receipts related to property and equipment

77,524


Sale of investment in unconsolidated entity



17,781

Expenditures for externally marketed software

(15,000)

(17,119)

Net cash flows from investing activities

(976,866)

14,681

Cash flows from financing activities:



Repayment of debt and capital lease obligations

(18,417)

(17,718)

Net proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised

4,064

31,992

Net proceeds from Class A common stock issued under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan

4,886

4,540

Cash exchanged for Tracking Stock (Note 1)



(651)

Repayment of in-orbit incentive obligations

(3,272)

(3,194)

Other, net

(401)

482

Net cash flows from financing activities

(13,140)

15,451

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(1,941)

967

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts

(638,408)

413,978

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, beginning of period

2,432,249

2,571,866

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, end of period

$

1,793,841

$

2,985,844





Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:



Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized

$

122,017

$

96,463

Cash paid for income taxes

$

2,574

$

9,369

 

 

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/echostar-announces-financial-results-for-three-and-six-months-ended-june-30-2018-300692850.html

SOURCE EchoStar Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
