ECHOSTAR CORPORATION (SATS)
Echostar Corporation : Class A to Host Earnings Call

08/07/2018 | 03:12pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / EchoStar Corporation Class A (NASDAQ: SATS) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 7, 2018 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-430CCE36B461A.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 129 M
EBIT 2018 254 M
Net income 2018 102 M
Debt 2018 35,1 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 455,80
P/E ratio 2019 39,98
EV / Sales 2018 2,07x
EV / Sales 2019 1,93x
Capitalization 4 383 M
Chart ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Echostar Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 72,2 $
Spread / Average Target 58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael T. Dugan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles William Ergen Executive Chairman
David J. Rayner Treasurer, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
R. Stanton Dodge Director
Tom A. Ortolf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION-23.91%4 383
CISCO SYSTEMS13.05%203 635
QUALCOMM2.67%96 565
ERICSSON31.81%26 471
ARISTA NETWORKS INC15.18%20 185
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS31.97%19 330
