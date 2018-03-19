Echostar : Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award

GERMANTOWN, Md., March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (Hughes), a global leader in SD-WAN technology and services, announced today that it was named Fortinet's 2017 Global Partner of the Year. Hughes was honored during Fortinet's Accelerate 18 global partner and user conference, an annual gathering of more than 2,300 top customers and partners from around the world. The Fortinet 2017 Partner of the Year Awards recognize outstanding cybersecurity sales, customer experience, collaboration and marketing achievements from the company's distributors, resellers and service providers.

The Hughes and Fortinet relationship spans 12 years and includes over 50,000 units deployed and managed for customers to ensure the security and performance of their networks. The Hughes Secure SD-WAN Gateway integrates Hughes broadband optimization tools and SD-WAN technology with Fortinet's leading UTM security into a single unit, providing exceptional premise edge security and network optimization.

At Accelerate 18, Hughes was also announced as a new member of the Fortinet Fabric-Ready partner program. Through this program, Hughes will leverage the managed SD-WAN Gateways and security services to allow for the rapid reporting and coordinated reaction to security events throughout the network.

"Hughes and Fortinet have a shared vision for enabling distributed enterprises to better compete and embrace digital transformation under the umbrella of a robust and secure, high-performance network. Now customers can focus on their business rather than their network," said Mike Tippets, VP Enterprise Marketing at Hughes Network Systems.

"We are excited to honor Hughes as Fortinet's 2017 Global Partner of the Year," said Patrice Perche, senior vice president, Worldwide Sales and Support at Fortinet. "Hughes has played a critical role in delivering the advanced protections of the Fortinet Security Fabric to the market in 2017 and has demonstrated exceptional leadership in driving customer security and success. We congratulate their achievements and look forward to continued success for all of our partners in 2018."

Accelerate 18 offers a unique opportunity for partners and customers to gain insights about Fortinet's Security Fabric architecture, provide direct feedback to Fortinet leadership, learn to maximize Fortinet's enablement programs, and share best practices with the cybersecurity industry's best and brightest. You can learn more details about the Fortinet Partner program here.

For more information on the partnership and how to leverage Hughes' Secure SD-WAN solutions please visit: business.hughes.com.

About Fortinet

Fortinet secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with intelligent, seamless protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network - today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture can deliver security without compromise to address the most critical security challenges, whether in networked, application, cloud or mobile environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 330,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) is the global leader in broadband satellite technology and services for home and office. Its flagship high-speed satellite Internet service is HughesNet®, the world's largest satellite network with over 1.2 million residential and business customers across North and South America. For large enterprises and governments, the company's HughesON® managed network services provide complete connectivity solutions employing an optimized mix of satellite and terrestrial technologies. The JUPITER™ System is the world's most widely deployed High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) platform, operating on more than 20 satellites by leading service providers, delivering a wide range of broadband enterprise, mobility and cellular backhaul applications. To date, Hughes has shipped more than 7 million terminals to customers in over 100 countries, representing approximately 50 percent market share, and its technology is powering broadband services to aircraft around the world.

Headquartered outside Washington, D.C., in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes operates sales and support offices worldwide, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS), a premier global provider of satellite operations. For additional information about Hughes, please visit www.hughes.com and follow @Hughes_Corp on Twitter.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

